HCM City uncovers nearly 300 foreigners linked to illegal entry, suspected online scams

HCM CITY — The HCM City Police have uncovered nearly 300 foreign nationals suspected of offences, including illegal entry, unlawful employment, online fraud and gambling during a 45-day citywide crackdown on crime and immigration violations.

The operation, led by the city's Immigration Department and involving police units across the city, inspected 420 accommodation establishments as part of a campaign to identify and remove criminal activities and immigration-related violations.

Authorities found that 84 lodging facilities had failed to report the presence of foreign guests as required by law.

Investigators also identified some 300 foreigners suspected of various violations, including illegal entry into Việt Nam, unlawful employment, gambling activities and online fraud targeting victims in multiple countries.

In the latest case, on June 8, police discovered a group of 83 Chinese nationals allegedly operating from a hotel in HCM City after illegally entering Việt Nam from Cambodia.

According to investigators, the group had rented the entire Emerald Gold Hotel in Bình Dương Ward and was allegedly preparing to run online fraud operations targeting people in China.

Police seized hundreds of computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices believed to have been intended for use in the suspected scam operation.

The case remains under investigation.

Authorities said the operation prevented what could have become a large-scale transnational cyber fraud centre in the city, as the group's personnel, equipment and infrastructure had recently been assembled and had not yet become fully operational.

Initial investigations also found that some accommodation providers had allegedly allowed foreigners without valid immigration documents to stay on their premises and failed to comply with mandatory guest registration requirements.

Police said such actions may facilitate illegal residence and other unlawful activities by foreign nationals. Some establishments are being investigated for possible violations related to organising or facilitating the illegal stay of foreigners in Việt Nam.

HCM City police said inspections and enforcement efforts would continue as authorities seek to strengthen immigration management and combat transnational crime, particularly online fraud operations that have increasingly emerged across Southeast Asia. — VNS