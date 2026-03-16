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Việt Nam aims for 30 per cent of adults to have savings accounts by 2030

March 16, 2026 - 09:58
The draft strategy also set a target that 95 per cent of the population aged 15 and over will have bank accounts by 2030.
At least 300,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises have access to bank loans and borrow from credit institutions. — Photo cafef.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam aims for at least 30 per cent of adults to have savings accounts by 2030, according to a draft Financial Inclusion Strategy for the 2026-30 period.

According to the National Steering Committee on Financial Inclusion, the draft strategy also set a target that 95 per cent of the population aged 15 and over will have bank accounts by 2030.

Other goals outlined in the draft include at least 300,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises gaining access to bank loans, outstanding loans for agricultural and rural development reaching 25 per cent, and insurance industry revenue hitting approximately 3.5 per cent of GDP.

To achieve these targets, the committee will focus on implementing solutions to improve institutions; develop diverse providers, products and services; build and improve infrastructure; implement the National Financial Education Programme; and promote sustainable finance.

It will also work to enhance information security, especially cybersecurity, and protect personal data and user interests, particularly in digital transformation, as well as discover other solutions for support.

The committee said the strategy can be adjusted to ensure efficiency and practical implementation, benefit the people and ensure equal and inclusive access as well as social justice, which contribute to both ensuring social security and developing the nation.

The strategy focuses on promoting digital financial inclusion, identifying technology as a key tool to create breakthroughs in improving Việt Nam's financial inclusion level.

Ultimately, the main goal is to maintain social progress and equity as well as equal access to banking and financial services for those in remote areas, border regions, islands and vulnerable groups, ensuring that no one is left behind in the development process. — BIZHUB/VNS

financial inclusion goals

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