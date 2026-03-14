New IZ to be built in Đà Nẵng City

ĐÀ NẴNG — A major industrial development is set to break ground later this month as the central city moves to build the Tam Anh–An An Hòa Industrial Zone across 435ha, with investment of more than VNĐ4.1 trillion (US$166 million), aiming to attract foreign direct investment and develop an industrial urban hub built to international standards.

Deputy Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Phan Thái Bình made the remarks during a field survey at the site, saying construction of the new industrial zone is expected to begin in late March and will help accelerate investment and support the city’s long-term economic growth.

The project’s investor, An An Hòa Industrial Zone and Urban Development Joint Stock Company, plans to develop the area in four stages, establishing six industrial parks designated for high-tech industries alongside urban development.

General Director Nguyễn Trung Thành said the first phase will begin on a 27ha area that has already been cleared, while procedures are being accelerated to ensure construction progresses on schedule.

He said the zone is designed to become a key investment magnet for industrial production, logistics services and urban development in the southern part of Đà Nẵng.

The industrial zone is expected to create more than 20,000 jobs and generate significant revenue for the city’s budget in the coming years.

The project forms part of the wider Chu Lai Industrial Zone and will eventually be linked by two planned urban railway systems – Light Rail Transit and Mass Rapid Transit – connecting Đà Nẵng International Airport, Hội An and the Chu Lai industrial area between 2025 and 2030.

Authorities have also proposed a $10 billion investment to upgrade Chu Lai International Airport to meet growing demand driven by tourism, investment and logistics through 2050.

Meanwhile, Trường Hải Group has proposed seven of the 16 projects planned for the area, with total investment of more than VNĐ5 trillion ($200 million). The projects include factories producing mechanical and electrical refrigeration equipment, automobile glass, car bodies and spare parts, car seats and passenger car interiors, as well as an industrial research and development centre and an upgrade to Chu Lai Port. — VNS