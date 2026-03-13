Vietnam I4 Impact Awards 2026 to honour tech solutions driving digital economy

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) on March 12 announced the launch of the “Vietnam I4 Impact Awards 2026” aimed at honouring pioneering enterprises, entities and individuals whose technology solutions generate measurable benefits to Việt Nam’s digital economy and innovation ecosystem.

The awards ceremony is set for May in Hà Nội, coinciding with Vietnam Science and Technology Day on May 18.

The forum, organised by the Vietnam Institute of Digital Transformation and Innovation and the National Authority of Digital Transformation, brings together regulators, tech organisations, innovative firms and experts from Việt Nam and abroad.

Previously held as the I4.0 Awards from 2022 to 2025, the event has been renamed the I4 Impact Awards for 2026. The change reflects a shift in focus – from recognising technological advances linked to the Fourth Industrial Revolution to highlighting the real-world impact of technology on the economy, society and daily life.

The new I4 concept now rests on four pillars: industry, innovation, intelligence and impact. The awards serve as a platform to identify and spread innovative models that tackle practical challenges across Việt Nam, spanning corporate management, industrial production, finance and banking, e-commerce, health care, education, agriculture, and smart cities.

Honorees will include entities, enterprises and individuals that have successfully deployed digital technologies, artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things and other cutting-edge tools to boost labour productivity, competitiveness and sustainable development.

More broadly, the event also aspires to serve as a hub for Việt Nam's innovation ecosystem, convening scientists, tech firms, investors, and policymakers to share knowledge, connect resources, and forge new collaboration opportunities.

Two main events will headline the programme. The Vietnam I4 Impact Forum will bring together experts, researchers, businesses and policymakers to discuss emerging technologies, showcase digital transformation models and share international best practices.

The Vietnam I4 Impact Awards 2026 ceremony will honour outstanding achievements in science, technology and digital transformation that deliver clear benefits to society. — VNA/VNS