Hà Nội launches 2026 Việt Nam Consumer Rights Day

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade on March 12 celebrated the launch of Việt Nam Consumer Rights Day 2026, themed 'Information Safety - Building Trust - Sustainable Consumption'.

The event is aimed at raising public awareness of consumer protection while promoting a transparent business environment and encouraging sustainable consumption.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Kiều Oanh said protecting consumer rights is an important and long-term task, adding that in recent years the Party and State have issued a range of policies to strengthen consumer protection.

Hà Nội's Party Committee and People’s Committee have identified consumer protection as a key task in socio-economic management, with various action plans and programmes issued to guide departments, agencies, local authorities and organisations in enhancing awareness and consumer protection.

At the event, Deputy Chairwoman of the National Competition Commission Nguyễn Quỳnh Anh said consumer protection has consistently received strong attention from the Party and Government.

In 2019, the Party Secretariat issued Directive 30-CT/TW on strengthening the Party’s leadership and State management in protecting consumer rights. Following that move, Conclusion 207-KL/TW issued in November 2025 reiterated the need to enhance consumer protection amid digital transformation and international integration.

Quỳnh Anh said the rapid growth of e-commerce and the digital economy has created more opportunities for consumers, but also poses new challenges, with violations becoming increasingly sophisticated, especially in sensitive sectors like health care and food.

The 2023 Law on Consumer Protection designated March 15 as Việt Nam Consumer Rights Day, which promotes awareness and strengthens consumer protection annually.

According to the deputy chairwoman, as one of the country’s largest economic centres, Hà Nội takes a leading role in implementing these tasks. Duties include managing legal risks, strengthening complaint resolution and applying digital technologies in market oversight.

As part of the campaign, the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade and AEON Hà Đông launched promotional programmes offering discounts of up to 50 per cent from March 12 to March 25.

Consumers can participate in various events, such as a milk festival, family food promotions, a mother-and-baby fair and oral care promotions.

The event also witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding between the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and several businesses to strengthen consumer protection in the city. — VNS