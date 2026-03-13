Việt Nam, Western Australia seek broader ties during business forum

SYDNEY — The Vietnamese Consulate General in Perth, in partnership with the Western Australia – Vietnam Business Council (WAVBC), convened a business forum on opportunities in trade and investment on March 12.

The gathering came as Việt Nam and Australia have elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new phase of deeper cooperation in trade, investment, energy transition, innovation and business connectivity.

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Nguyễn Thanh Hà, in her opening speech, underscored Western Australia’s strengths in energy, strategic minerals, agriculture, education and technology.

Western Australia is an important partner of Việt Nam while the Southeast Asian nation is emerging as one of the Asia-Pacific’s most vibrant economies, featuring a market of more than 100 million, a young workforce and an extensive network of free trade agreements, she said.

Affirming long-term commitment, Hà stressed that the Consulate General will continue its bridging role to help firms deepen partnerships, contributing to economic ties between Việt Nam and Western Australia in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Trần Thị Thanh Mỹ, Vietnamese Deputy Consul General in Sydney and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, delivered Vietnam’s economic overview, describing the country not only as a promising consumer market but also a major manufacturing hub and a key link in global supply chains.

According to her, Việt Nam has maintained robust and stable economic growth for many years and attracted more foreign investment thanks to an improving business climate and extensive international integration. Its entry into new-generation trade deals, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the EU – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), enables firms operating in Vietnam to access major global markets with preferential tariffs.

My highlighted several promising sectors between Việt Nam and Western Australia, including energy and minerals, hi-tech manufacturing and agriculture, education – training, logistics and the digital economy. She confirmed the Trade Office’s readiness to assist enterprises from both sides through matchmaking, market information and settlement of operational obstacles.

Robyn Robb, Executive Director of Global Network at the Western Australia Department of Energy and Economic Diversification, hailed Việt Nam as a strategic partner in her state's strategy to expand markets and diversify supply chains.

Arnold Jorge, CEO of the Export Council of Australia, said the two countries should further boost trade by capitalising on cooperation opportunities in resources, construction materials, green technology, artificial intelligence and premium food products. He observed Việt Nam's growing role as a manufacturing base and supply hub for many Australian brands.

Huỳnh Công Thắng, Chairman and CEO of InnoLab Asia, pointed to Việt Nam's evolution from a manufacturing destination to a burgeoning regional innovation hub. With a population exceeding 100 million, a dynamic young workforce and over 50,000 IT graduates annually, the country provides an ideal testing ground for new tech solutions ahead of ASEAN-wide rollout.

Việt Nam's startup scene has expanded rapidly in recent years, with thousands of ventures active in fintech, AI, logistics and e-commerce, while attracting global venture capital and corporate interest. Platforms like the annual Vietnam Innovation Summit, which gathers thousands of entrepreneurs, startups, investors and tech specialists, are opening new avenues for cross-border technology and investment ties.

WAVBC Vice President Lê Minh Đức, for his part, outlined upcoming trade promotion and networking activities, including market survey delegations to Việt Nam scheduled for this year, and extended invitations to companies interested in pursuing stronger investment prospects.

On the occasion, a Vietnam Airlines representative updated attendees on plans to grow direct air connectivity between Việt Nam and Australia, potentially linking key cities to facilitate trade, tourism and people-to-people flows.

Side meetings during the forum explored concrete collaboration opportunities in energy, manufacturing, education and technology. — VNA/VNS