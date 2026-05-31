Smoked Duck & Orange Marmalade Brioche

A masterpiece of balance, this creation by Sous Chef Tăng Quang Hải harmonises the deep, savoury notes of premium smoked duck breast with the bright, citrusy elegance of orange marmalade. Layered with peppery fresh rocket and a velvet honey mustard sauce on a toasted, buttery brioche bun, this dish offers a sophisticated journey of textures and flavours.

Ingredients:

100g brioche bun

50g smoked duck breast

20g orange marmalade (with candied orange peel)

50g rocket salad (arugula)

10g honey mustard sauce

Preparation:

Slice the smoked duck breast into thin, delicate pieces.

Toast the brioche bun until hot and golden.

Spread the orange marmalade onto the toasted bun, ensuring the candied orange peel is evenly distributed.

Layer the fresh rocket, followed by the sliced smoked duck breast.

Drizzle the honey mustard sauce over the duck, then cover with the top of the brioche bun and serve immediately.

Pan Pacific Hanoi is located at 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Tel: 024 3823 8888. — VNS