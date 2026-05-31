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|Sous Chef Tăng Quang Hải from Pan Pacific Hanoi
A masterpiece of balance, this creation by Sous Chef Tăng Quang Hải harmonises the deep, savoury notes of premium smoked duck breast with the bright, citrusy elegance of orange marmalade. Layered with peppery fresh rocket and a velvet honey mustard sauce on a toasted, buttery brioche bun, this dish offers a sophisticated journey of textures and flavours.
Ingredients:
|Smoked Duck & Orange Marmalade Brioche
Preparation:
Pan Pacific Hanoi is located at 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Tel: 024 3823 8888. — VNS