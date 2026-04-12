At Japanese Kumihimo restaurant, the Diamond Head Roll reflects a thoughtful collaboration between two chefs, each bringing a distinct cultural influence to the table with a refined twist on modern Japanese cuisine.

Sushi Chef Tanaka, drawing on years of experience and a deep-rooted understanding of Japanese gastronomy, builds the foundation with two familiar ingredients: unagi and salmon.

These are carefully combined and elevated with the addition of premium foie gras, introducing a layer of richness that complements the natural umami of the seafood. The result is a balanced interplay of textures and flavours, both comforting and unexpected.

Working alongside him, Chef de Cuisine Lorenzo introduces a visual and conceptual element inspired by Diamond Head, the well-known volcanic crater in Hawaii, his homeland. This influence is reflected in the presentation, as well as in a specially crafted nambanzu mayo chili oil.

The sauce adds a gentle heat and depth, rounding off the dish with a finish that is both expressive and memorable.

Ingredients:

- 3pc Unagi

- 3pc Salmon belly

- 2pc Cucumber

- 120g Sushi rice

- 1pc Nori

- 3g Unagi sauce

- 8pc Foie gras torchion, shave

- 8pc Kaiware

- 8-10g Nambanzu mayo chilli oil

Preparation:

Prepare all ingredients in advance, including grilling the unagi to a tender, caramelised finish and deep-frying the salmon belly tempura until crisp and golden.

Unagi, salmon, and cucumber are then carefully arranged inside the nori, before being wrapped with seasoned sushi rice and lightly brushed with unagi sauce.

The roll is finished with a delicate layer of foie gras torchon, smooth and mousse-like in texture, alongside fresh kaiware. It is then served with nambanzu mayo chili oil, allowing each piece to be gently dipped to enhance its depth of flavour.

You can savour the Diamond Head Roll and explore a wide range of modern Japanese flavours at Kumihimo in JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, No 8 Đỗ Đức Dục Road, Từ Liêm Ward, Hà Nội, Tel: +8424 3833 5588. — VNS