ASEAN bolsters cooperation, tackles food, energy and cyber threats

VIENTIANE — Laos joined regional talks this week to advance ASEAN’s long-term development goals and strengthen cooperation on food security, energy, digital transformation and regional stability.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Phongsavanh Sisoulath, the head of the Laos’s ASEAN Senior Officials delegation, participated in the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting and related meetings held in Manila, the Philippines, during June 8-9.

The meetings brought together senior representatives of ASEAN member states, the ASEAN Plus Three countries of China, Japan and South Korea, countries participating in the East Asia Summit, and the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN to discuss regional priorities and prepare for key ministerial meetings later this year.

During the session on June 8, delegates prepared for the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and meetings between ASEAN and its dialogue partners, which will be held in Manila in July.

Participants reviewed progress in building the ASEAN Community, with particular attention to the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its strategic plans. The vision is expected to guide regional cooperation over the next two decades and support efforts to build a more connected, resilient and prosperous Southeast Asia.

The meeting discussed preparations for activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, a key agreement that promotes peaceful relations and cooperation among countries in the region.

Delegates reviewed developments related to the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone and discussed cooperation with ASEAN’s dialogue partners. They also considered progress in negotiating new plans of action, proposals for formal partnership status, and preparations for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit, which will mark 35 years of cooperation and be held in Kazan, Russia, on June 18.

On June 9, Phongsavanh led the Lao delegation at the ASEAN Plus Three Senior Officials’ Meeting, the East Asia Summit Senior Officials’ Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting.

The ASEAN Plus Three meeting welcomed progress under the cooperation framework and called for effective action under the ASEAN Plus Three Cooperation Work Plan for 2023-2027.

Participants highlighted the growing importance of regional cooperation in responding to challenges such as natural disasters, pandemics, financial instability, food shortages, and energy security concerns.

The discussions reflected increasing concern among countries across East Asia about global uncertainties and the need to strengthen regional preparedness against future crises.

At the East Asia Summit Senior Officials’ Meeting, delegates reviewed progress under the East Asia Summit Plan of Action for 2024-2028 and agreed to deepen cooperation in several priority areas such as food and energy security, education, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, connectivity, disaster management and climate change.

Participants also reaffirmed support for “ASEAN Centrality” and the role of the East Asia Summit as an important forum for dialogue on political, economic and security issues affecting the region.

The ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting reviewed activities carried out during the 2025-2026 intersessional year and endorsed a programme of activities for 2026-2027. Delegates received an update on the drafting of the Manila Plan of Action for 2026-2036, which will help guide future cooperation under the forum.

The meeting exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues, including the global energy crisis, food security challenges linked to conflicts in some parts of the world, cybersecurity threats, online fraud and transnational crime. — Vientiane Times/ANN