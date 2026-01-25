Rolling straight out of the vibrant streets of Southeast Asia, this Asian chicken sriracha mayo baguette proves it has the chops to travel well, a masterclass in balanced textures and contrasting flavours crafted by Executive Chef Zack Trương. Chicken breast marinated in traditional aromatics is paired with the bold heat of Sriracha-infused mayonnaise, while the refreshing acidity of pickled papaya cuts cleanly through the richness. Refined yet hearty, it is an ideal choice for a light lunch or a satisfying midday indulgence.
|Executive Chef Zack Trương from Pan Pacific Hanoi
Ingredients:
- 120g chicken breast, thinly sliced or butterflied
- 1tsp minced garlic
- 1tsp sugar
- 1tsp fish sauce
- 2tsp Mayonnaise
- 1tbsp Sriracha chilli sauce
- 1 fresh French baguette
- Fresh lettuce leaves
- Sweet and sour pickled papaya
- Fresh cilantro sprigs
|Asian Chicken Sriracha Mayo Baguette
Preparation:
- Put the chicken breast in a bowl with minced garlic, sugar and fish sauce. Allow it to marinate for at least 15-20 minutes. Grill the chicken over medium-high heat until fully cooked and slightly charred on the edges for a smoky aroma.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and Sriracha until the sauce is smooth and vibrant orange.
- Slice the baguette lengthwise. Spread a generous layer of the sriracha mayo on both sides of the bread. Layer the fresh lettuce on the bottom, followed by the warm grilled chicken slices. Top with a heap of sweet and sour pickled papaya to provide crunch and acidity.
- Finish with fresh cilantro sprigs for an herbal lift. Close the baguette and enjoy it immediately while the chicken is still warm.
A delightful brunch, Asian chicken sriracha mayo baguette is available at Song Hong Bar, Lobby Level in Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Tel: 024 3823 8888. – VNS