Rolling straight out of the vibrant streets of Southeast Asia, this Asian chicken sriracha mayo baguette proves it has the chops to travel well, a masterclass in balanced textures and contrasting flavours crafted by Executive Chef Zack Trương. Chicken breast marinated in traditional aromatics is paired with the bold heat of Sriracha-infused mayonnaise, while the refreshing acidity of pickled papaya cuts cleanly through the richness. Refined yet hearty, it is an ideal choice for a light lunch or a satisfying midday indulgence.

Ingredients:

120g chicken breast, thinly sliced or butterflied

1tsp minced garlic

1tsp sugar

1tsp fish sauce

2tsp Mayonnaise

1tbsp Sriracha chilli sauce

1 fresh French baguette

Fresh lettuce leaves

Sweet and sour pickled papaya

Fresh cilantro sprigs

Preparation:

Put the chicken breast in a bowl with minced garlic, sugar and fish sauce. Allow it to marinate for at least 15-20 minutes. Grill the chicken over medium-high heat until fully cooked and slightly charred on the edges for a smoky aroma.

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and Sriracha until the sauce is smooth and vibrant orange.

Slice the baguette lengthwise. Spread a generous layer of the sriracha mayo on both sides of the bread. Layer the fresh lettuce on the bottom, followed by the warm grilled chicken slices. Top with a heap of sweet and sour pickled papaya to provide crunch and acidity.

Finish with fresh cilantro sprigs for an herbal lift. Close the baguette and enjoy it immediately while the chicken is still warm.

A delightful brunch, Asian chicken sriracha mayo baguette is available at Song Hong Bar, Lobby Level in Pan Pacific Hanoi Hotel, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Tel: 024 3823 8888. – VNS