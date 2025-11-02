Politics & Law
Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Sapa Sturgeon with Normandy Sauce and Confit Leeks

November 02, 2025 - 07:00
With Chef Oliver Mette – Director of Culinary at Hotel de la Coupole and Chef Thierry Fischer, President of Disciples Escoffier Switzerland

Chef Oliver Mette, director of Culinary at Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Collection, envisioned reviving century-old French recipes in Sa Pa with a modern, sustainable twist. To bring that vision to life, he invited Chef Thierry Fischer, president of Disciples Escoffier Switzerland and a master of classical cuisine. Together, they created Sapa Sturgeon with Normandy Sauce and Confit Leeks, a dish that marries heritage with innovation. Elegant yet comforting, this recipe is a story told through textures and contrasts – a French classic reborn in the mountains of northern Việt Nam.

Chef Oliver Mette – Director of Culinary at Hotel de la Coupole (right) and Chef Thierry Fischer, President of Disciples Escoffier Switzerland

Ingredients:

Marinade

  • 1 litre water
  • 100g coarse salt
  • Spices: star anise, bay leaves, peppercorns

Normandy Sauce

  • 1 litre fish stock
  • 1 litre shellfish stock
  • 3 finely chopped shallots
  • 300g thinly sliced white mushrooms
  • Spices: white peppercorns, bay leaf

Confit Leeks

  • Leeks (trimmed, cut into cylinders)
  • Vegetable stock
  • A touch of oil (for grilling)

Final Searing & Garnish

  • Olive oil
  • Lemon zest
  • Microgreens or delicate herbs (optional)
Sapa Sturgeon with Normandy Sauce and Confit Leeks

Preparations:

Marinade the Sturgeon:

  • Bring water, coarse salt and the spices (star anise, bay leaves, peppercorns) to a boil.
  • Remove from heat and let cool completely.
  • Submerge the sturgeon fillet in the cooled marinade for 40 minutes.
  • After marinating, remove the fish, pat dry and set aside.

Make the Normandy Sauce:

  • Combine fish stock, shellfish stock, chopped shallots, mushrooms and spices in a wide pot.
  • Gently simmer, allowing the liquid to reduce by half.
  • Add heavy cream and continue simmering, reducing until the sauce thickens.
  • Adjust seasoning with lemon juice, salt, white pepper and a hint of cayenne.

Prepare the Confit Leeks:

  • Lightly grill the leek cylinders to impart colour and gentle char.
  • Transfer them to a baking dish, cover with vegetable stock and cook (covered) in an oven at 180°C for 45 minutes.

Final assembly & cooking:

  • In a sauté pan, sear the sturgeon belly (or fillet) in olive oil until cooked through and lightly caramelised.
  • On a plate, arrange the fish along with the confit leeks (cut on a bevel for visual grace).
  • Spoon the velvety Normandy sauce over the fish and around the plate.
  • Finish by grating fresh lemon zest over the dish. Garnish with microgreens or delicate herbs for freshness and visual contrast.

Hotel de la Coupole is located at 1 Hoàng Liên Street, Sa Pa District, Lào Cai Province, Việt Nam, Tel: +84 214 3629 999. VNS

