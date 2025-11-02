Chef Oliver Mette, director of Culinary at Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Collection, envisioned reviving century-old French recipes in Sa Pa with a modern, sustainable twist. To bring that vision to life, he invited Chef Thierry Fischer, president of Disciples Escoffier Switzerland and a master of classical cuisine. Together, they created Sapa Sturgeon with Normandy Sauce and Confit Leeks, a dish that marries heritage with innovation. Elegant yet comforting, this recipe is a story told through textures and contrasts – a French classic reborn in the mountains of northern Việt Nam.
|Chef Oliver Mette – Director of Culinary at Hotel de la Coupole (right) and Chef Thierry Fischer, President of Disciples Escoffier Switzerland
Ingredients:
Marinade
- 1 litre water
- 100g coarse salt
- Spices: star anise, bay leaves, peppercorns
Normandy Sauce
- 1 litre fish stock
- 1 litre shellfish stock
- 3 finely chopped shallots
- 300g thinly sliced white mushrooms
- Spices: white peppercorns, bay leaf
Confit Leeks
- Leeks (trimmed, cut into cylinders)
- Vegetable stock
- A touch of oil (for grilling)
Final Searing & Garnish
- Olive oil
- Lemon zest
- Microgreens or delicate herbs (optional)
|Sapa Sturgeon with Normandy Sauce and Confit Leeks
Preparations:
Marinade the Sturgeon:
- Bring water, coarse salt and the spices (star anise, bay leaves, peppercorns) to a boil.
- Remove from heat and let cool completely.
- Submerge the sturgeon fillet in the cooled marinade for 40 minutes.
- After marinating, remove the fish, pat dry and set aside.
Make the Normandy Sauce:
- Combine fish stock, shellfish stock, chopped shallots, mushrooms and spices in a wide pot.
- Gently simmer, allowing the liquid to reduce by half.
- Add heavy cream and continue simmering, reducing until the sauce thickens.
- Adjust seasoning with lemon juice, salt, white pepper and a hint of cayenne.
Prepare the Confit Leeks:
- Lightly grill the leek cylinders to impart colour and gentle char.
- Transfer them to a baking dish, cover with vegetable stock and cook (covered) in an oven at 180°C for 45 minutes.
Final assembly & cooking:
- In a sauté pan, sear the sturgeon belly (or fillet) in olive oil until cooked through and lightly caramelised.
- On a plate, arrange the fish along with the confit leeks (cut on a bevel for visual grace).
- Spoon the velvety Normandy sauce over the fish and around the plate.
- Finish by grating fresh lemon zest over the dish. Garnish with microgreens or delicate herbs for freshness and visual contrast.
