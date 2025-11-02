Chef Oliver Mette, director of Culinary at Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Collection, envisioned reviving century-old French recipes in Sa Pa with a modern, sustainable twist. To bring that vision to life, he invited Chef Thierry Fischer, president of Disciples Escoffier Switzerland and a master of classical cuisine. Together, they created Sapa Sturgeon with Normandy Sauce and Confit Leeks, a dish that marries heritage with innovation. Elegant yet comforting, this recipe is a story told through textures and contrasts – a French classic reborn in the mountains of northern Việt Nam.

Ingredients:

Marinade

1 litre water

100g coarse salt

Spices: star anise, bay leaves, peppercorns

Normandy Sauce

1 litre fish stock

1 litre shellfish stock

3 finely chopped shallots

300g thinly sliced white mushrooms

Spices: white peppercorns, bay leaf

Confit Leeks

Leeks (trimmed, cut into cylinders)

Vegetable stock

A touch of oil (for grilling)

Final Searing & Garnish

Olive oil

Lemon zest

Microgreens or delicate herbs (optional)

Preparations:

Marinade the Sturgeon:

Bring water, coarse salt and the spices (star anise, bay leaves, peppercorns) to a boil.

Remove from heat and let cool completely.

Submerge the sturgeon fillet in the cooled marinade for 40 minutes.

After marinating, remove the fish, pat dry and set aside.

Make the Normandy Sauce:

Combine fish stock, shellfish stock, chopped shallots, mushrooms and spices in a wide pot.

Gently simmer, allowing the liquid to reduce by half.

Add heavy cream and continue simmering, reducing until the sauce thickens.

Adjust seasoning with lemon juice, salt, white pepper and a hint of cayenne.

Prepare the Confit Leeks:

Lightly grill the leek cylinders to impart colour and gentle char.

Transfer them to a baking dish, cover with vegetable stock and cook (covered) in an oven at 180°C for 45 minutes.

Final assembly & cooking:

In a sauté pan, sear the sturgeon belly (or fillet) in olive oil until cooked through and lightly caramelised.

On a plate, arrange the fish along with the confit leeks (cut on a bevel for visual grace).

Spoon the velvety Normandy sauce over the fish and around the plate.

Finish by grating fresh lemon zest over the dish. Garnish with microgreens or delicate herbs for freshness and visual contrast.

