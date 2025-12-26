Science and technology sector generates over $200 billion in 2025

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Hoàng Phương delivers his speech at the conference. — Photo vietnamnet.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s science and technology sector generated more than VNĐ5.46 quadrillion (over US$200 billion) in revenue in 2025, up 25 per cent from a year earlier and exceeding the annual target by 22 per cent, the Ministry of Science and Technology said.

Last year, the sector contributed more than VNĐ1.44 quadrillion to gross domestic product, an increase of 35 per cent year on year and about 40 per cent above the yearly goal, underscoring its growing role as a driver of economic growth, the ministry added.

During a conference on reviewing the sector's 2025 performance and implementing tasks for 2026, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Hoàng Phương said last year Việt Nam saw a fundamental shift in the way it built and improves the legal and institutional framework for science and technology.

Implementing Politburo Resolution 57, the sector’s institutional development has moved from a management-focused approach to one centred on creation and leadership, with institutions seen as a prerequisite for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation to become key drivers of growth, he said.

The ministry submitted 10 laws and one resolution to the National Assembly, while also proposing 23 decrees, 16 resolutions, 41 decisions and one prime ministerial directive, and issuing 50 circulars to remove policy bottlenecks and improve the regulatory framework, he added.

Notably, Việt Nam issued its first-ever list of national strategic technologies and strategic technology products, adopting a problem-driven approach to technological development, Phương said, adding that his ministry also launched an online portal to receive, assess, and introduce new innovative products and technological solutions.

Last year, digital transformation achieved major progress as digital infrastructure, national databases, and shared platforms were synchronously developed, playing a decisive role in operating the two-tier local government model. Digital transformation has become a core method for national governance and administration.

At the same time, the postal sector maintained strong growth, handling 4.2 billion items, up 27 per cent year-on-year, with revenue reaching VNĐ87 trillion, a 19 per cent increase.

In telecommunications, 5G coverage surpassed 90 per cent of the population, while fixed broadband speeds reached 271.95 Mbps, placing Việt Nam among the world’s top 10. The country ranked second in ASEAN with more than 680,000 domain names and approximately 26.45 million digital signature certificates issued, including 12.56 million issued in 2025 alone or equivalent to the total of the previous decade.

Next year, the ministry will implement policies to attract and retain talented human resources, and assign major and challenging tasks, particularly national-level science and technology projects, to qualified young scientists and engineers, deputy minister Phương said.

Top priority will also be given to attracting Vietnamese experts abroad and international specialists to participate in key programmes and projects through flexible mechanisms aligned with international practices, he added. — VNS