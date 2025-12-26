FPT and GELEX partner up to advance blockchain technology

HÀ NỘI — FPT Corporation and GELEX Group on December 25 formally signed a strategic partnership agreement to develop blockchain technology, aiming to expand their operations both domestically and internationally.

The collaboration focuses on four key pillars within the blockchain sector: developing digital asset products and services, researching and developing innovative blockchain applications and solutions, integrating blockchain products and services within both companies' ecosystems to enhance operational efficiency and long-term value, and expanding the blockchain ecosystem through partnerships with international strategic players.

Designed to be flexible, the cooperation framework aligns with the capabilities and development orientations of both companies, as well as legal regulations in different countries and territories.

This approach aims to lay the foundation for competitive blockchain platforms on a global scale.

During the signing ceremony, FPT CEO Nguyễn Văn Khoa emphasised the commitment of both firms to nurture a meaningful partnership that opens up opportunities for deep engagement in each company's core business areas.

This vision aligns with a strategy of establishing alliances for mutual growth.

GELEX CEO Nguyễn Văn Tuấn said that the strategic partnership with FPT had been initiated in June 2024. Since then, GELEX has regarded FPT as a trustworthy strategic partner, creating a strong foundation for the two companies' future endeavours.

"The blockchain partnership we are formalising today marks the beginning of a broader collaboration, from developing digital asset exchanges to comprehensive ecosystem expansion, rooted in trust, respect and our long-term growth objectives," Tuấn said.

The collaboration between FPT and GELEX is expected to transform blockchain technology into a driving force for growth, linked closely with sustainable business models and value ecosystems.

FPT is also currently preparing technological infrastructure in collaboration with VIX Cryptocurrency Exchange (VIXEX) for entering the digital asset market.

As a technology partner, FPT will consult on the overall architecture and build core technological infrastructure for VIXEX, marking the first milestone of the cooperative agreement in blockchain technology development. — BIZHUB/VNS