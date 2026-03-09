Vietnamese, Kuwaiti PMs hold phone talks

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday held phone talks with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to discuss regional situation and bilateral ties.

PM Chính conveyed greetings from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other Vietnamese leaders to the Emir and leaders of Kuwait.

Reflecting on the warm reception extended by the Kuwaiti Emir, PM, leaders and people to the Vietnamese delegation during his official visit to the Middle Eastern country in November 2025, he suggested that both sides continue stepping up the implementation of the agreements reached then to advance the Việt Nam – Kuwait Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner.

He voiced deep concern over the ongoing Middle East conflict and expressed solidarity with the Kuwaiti people during the trying times.

PM Chính also commended Kuwait’s efforts and called on Kuwait and relevant countries to continue exercising restraint, promoting de-escalation efforts and seeking peaceful solutions based on respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, while ensuring the legitimate interests of all parties. Việt Nam, he said, stands ready to contribute positively to this process.

The Kuwaiti PM, in reply, thanked his Vietnamese counterpart and high-ranking leaders for their solidarity with the Kuwaiti people amid current challenges. He also spoke highly of Việt Nam’s constructive role, goodwill and sense of responsibility in seeking peaceful solutions in the Middle East.

Amid the complex conflict, PM Chính thanked Kuwait and requested its Government to continue ensuring the security and safety of Vietnamese citizens living there, including support for any necessary evacuation activities.

The Kuwaiti leader affirmed that his country will coordinate to guarantee the safety of Vietnamese citizens and provide necessary conditions for evacuation should the need arise.

Responding to the Vietnamese PM's proposal, he agreed to work with relevant partners to consider sustaining crude oil supply for Việt Nam and deepen energy collaboration in the coming time.

The two leaders also vowed to direct their ministries and agencies to continue translating the outcomes of PM Chính’s official visit to Kuwait last November into concrete action, particularly in areas of shared interest and strength such as energy, food security, Halal industry and tourism. — VNA/VNS