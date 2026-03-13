SPA to launch nonstop service between Phú Quốc and Seoul in mid-April

A full-service route strengthening connectivity with South Korea

The new route marks another milestone in SPA’s journey to directly connect Việt Nam’s Phú Quốc Island with major economic and tourism hubs across Asia, in line with the airline’s vision since its inception.

The Phú Quốc–Seoul route is going to be launched after SPA received Foreign International Air Transport Business Permission from the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) on March 9, allowing the airline to operate direct flights between Việt Nam and South Korea. Following the approval, tickets officially went on sale on March 11, with the inaugural flight scheduled for April 17.

Beyond the advantage of direct connectivity, SPA aims to deliver a differentiated travel experience. The airline operates a full-service model on all routes, including in-flight meals, checked baggage allowance, and a Business Class cabin featuring enhanced privacy, spacious seating, and priority services. This makes SPA an attractive choice for both premium leisure travellers and business passengers travelling between the two markets.

Flights to Seoul are also designed to meet tourism demand, particularly with overnight schedules that allow passengers to maximise their travel time. Travellers can depart in the evening and arrive the following morning, ready to begin their journey without losing an additional day to travel.

To ensure efficient market entry and strong commercial performance in South Korea, Sun Phu Quoc Airways has appointed Pacific Air Agency (PAA) as its General Sales Agent (GSA). With more than 35 years of experience in airline market development and distribution across Northeast Asia, PAA brings both strong commercial capabilities and a deep understanding of regional customer behaviour. The partnership provides a solid foundation for SPA to gradually build its image as a modern, distinctive, and aspirational five-star airline brand.

A route expected to drive sustainable two-way tourism growth

South Korea ranked second among Việt Nam’s top inbound tourism markets in 2025, with approximately 4.3 million visitors. Among Vietnamese destinations, Phú Quốc has emerged as one of the most popular island destinations for Korean travellers.

According to Phú Quốc International Airport, the island welcomed 2,991 flights from South Korea in 2025, serving 555,864 passengers, an increase of nearly 12 per cent compared with 2024. Recently, travel platform Agoda also listed Phú Quốc among the top ten overseas destinations favoured by Korean travellers in 2025.

The island’s appeal to Korean visitors, who traditionally favour beach destinations, comes from a compelling combination of factors. From Seoul, travellers can reach Phú Quốc within just a few hours on a direct flight to a destination once described by Condé Nast Traveler (USA) as surpassing the Maldives.

Beyond some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, such as Kem Beach and Sao Beach, Phú Quốc offers a comprehensive tourism ecosystem developed by Sun Group, particularly in the southern part of the island.

This is also one of the distinctive advantages for passengers flying with SPA. The airline provides seamless connectivity to a wide range of experiences within Sun Group’s ecosystem, including five-star resorts, the world’s longest three-cable cable car to Sun World Hon Thom, record-breaking performances, vibrant night markets, and iconic landmarks such as the Kiss Bridge.

Phú Quốc is also currently the only island in the world hosting fireworks twice every night, 365 days a year, through two spectacular performances: Kiss of the Sea and Symphony of the Sea.

In addition to beach vacations, Phú Quốc is increasingly attracting Korean travellers through golf tourism experiences. Set amid lush forests, turquoise seas, and white sandy beaches, Eschuri Vung Bau Golf has been introduced by SBS Golf Channel and Hankyung magazine as a new favourite destination for Korean visitors seeking both world-class golfing and luxurious relaxation.

Phú Quốc also holds a unique advantage in Việt Nam thanks to its special visa policy, granting visa-free entry for up to 30 days to travellers from all countries worldwide. This simplified entry process provides a competitive edge compared with many other resort destinations in the region.

Against this backdrop, the Phú Quốc–Seoul nonstop service operated by SPA not only shortens travel time and reduces reliance on transit hubs but also creates new momentum for sustainable two-way tourism growth.

As the first Vietnamese airline named after an island, SPA has been developed by Sun Group under a hub-and-spoke network model, with Phú Quốc as its central hub. The airline aims to deliver a seamless travel experience closely integrated with Sun Group’s luxury hospitality and entertainment ecosystem on the island.

Despite being a newcomer, the airline has rapidly built a modern fleet of ten aircraft, including five newly delivered A321NX (A321neo ACF) aircraft, while maintaining strict operational standards. SPA has consistently ranked among the top performers in on-time performance (OTP) since launching operations and has completed key safety and maintenance certifications from the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam.

Alongside the expansion of its international network, SPA is also making significant strides in fleet development, particularly with wide-body aircraft. On February 18, in Washington D.C., the airline signed a US$22.5 billion agreement for 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, marking the largest Boeing wide-body aircraft order in Việt Nam’s aviation history to date.