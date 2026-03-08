Voters at Trường Sa Special Administrative Zone cast early ballots

HÀ NỘI — Voters at 20 out of 22 polling stations on islands in the Trường Sa (Spratly) Special Administrative Zone in the central province of Khánh Hòa cast their ballots on Sunday to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

The votes were cast one week earlier than election day for the rest of the nation, which falls on March 15.

At the polling station on Sinh Tồn (Sin Cowe) Island, Colonel Bùi Quang Thuyên, deputy commander of Naval Region 4, representatives from regional agencies and Brigade 146, along with officers, soldiers and residents on the island, attended the opening ceremony and exercised their voting rights.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Huy Tưởng, commander of Sinh Tồn Island and head of the election team at Polling Station 7, said the elections of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026-2031 term are an important political event and a festive day for voters to exercise their civic rights and duties, selecting representatives who reflect the will and aspirations of the people.

Voter Lê Thị Kim Thi on Sinh Tồn Island said: “Ballots cast at the nation’s maritime front line not only help choose representatives of the people’s aspirations, but also affirm our sovereignty through the will of the people. Despite geographical distance, each ballot today serves as a bridge connecting the hearts of people in Trường Sa with citizens across the country.”

Under favourable weather conditions, voters at the polling station on Đá Tây (West Reef) Island arrived early in high spirits to cast their ballots.

One of the first voters, Vũ Đình Diên, said he hoped that through the ballots voters would select the most outstanding candidates to serve in elected bodies at all levels.

He also voiced his hope that those elected would contribute their intelligence and integrity to the country’s development, while keeping in mind the lives of military personnel and the development of Trường Sa Special Administrative Zone.

At the polling station on Sơn Ca (Sand Cay) Island, the election was also conducted in accordance with regulations.

Private Phạm Duy Sơn Đạt, who is currently on duty on the island, said: “Amid the vast sea and sky, we understand that every ballot is a civic right and contributes to building and safeguarding our sacred national sovereignty. We are proud to be young voters representing millions of young people across the country in carrying out this noble duty at the nation’s front line.”

“Holding these ballots not only expresses our steadfast trust in the future of the country, but also firmly upholds sacred sovereignty, reflecting the heartbeat of youth that is always directed toward the homeland,” he added.

According to Phạm Thanh Liêm, chairman of the Trường Sa Special Administrative Zone, once voting concludes, the ballot boxes will be counted and then transported to the mainland. Due to the special nature of local voters, many of whom are fishermen operating in fishing grounds, mobile election teams will bring ballot boxes directly to voters on guard duty or aboard fishing vessels.

In addition to the 20 early polling stations on islands, Polling Station 14 at the Trường Sa Island Hall and Polling Station 01 at the hall of Brigade 146 will hold voting on national election day on March 15.

The Trường Sa Special Administrative Zone lies far from the mainland and faces harsh weather conditions.

Voters include officers, soldiers, island residents and fishermen operating in nearby fishing grounds.

Early voting is organised to ensure alignment with the national election schedule while accommodating defence duties and the task of safeguarding national sovereignty over seas and islands.

Early voting was also held on Sunday at the Thổ Châu Special Administrative Zone in southern An Giang Province, located more than 200km from the mainland by sea.

Voter Danh Hiếu said that over the past week, after the Thổ Châu Special Administrative Zone election committee posted the biographies of candidates for the National Assembly, the provincial People’s Council and the Thổ Châu People’s Council, he carefully studied information about the candidates, paying particular attention to their qualifications, capacity, dedication and sense of responsibility through their practical work experience.

He said he hoped to choose candidates who are both capable and virtuous, worthy of representing the people.

According to Hiếu, security, public order and traffic safety at polling stations were ensured with the participation of functional forces and members of election teams who guided voters, helping them cast their ballots safely and conveniently.

“I hope those elected to the National Assembly and people’s councils will devote themselves wholeheartedly, stay close to the people and listen to their legitimate concerns and aspirations. At the same time, they should actively contribute ideas at National Assembly sessions to help improve institutions and policies for the effective protection, construction and development of An Giang Province and Việt Nam,” he said.

Another voter, Khương Thị Lành from Bãi Ngự Hamlet, said she felt excited while casting her ballot early in the morning.

She expressed confidence that voters would select qualified and capable representatives, adding that she hopes those elected would uphold responsibility and contribute to national development.

According to the Thổ Châu Special Administrative Zone election committee, the area has 2,182 voters.

In Trường Sơn Commune, central Quảng Trị Province, three early polling stations in Dốc Mây, Hôi Rấy and Nước Đắng villages officially welcomed voters to exercise their voting rights.

In spite of being located deep in mountainous and forested areas with difficult travel conditions, election preparations have already been completed by the local authorities, ready for election day.

To reach the polling stations in Hôi Rấy and Nước Đắng villages, the only means of transportation is motorboats navigating across rivers and strong rapids. Meanwhile, Dốc Mây Village has a road through the forest, but travel remains extremely challenging.

Despite the difficult access to polling locations, relevant forces have overcome obstacles to ensure favourable conditions for early voting. — VNS