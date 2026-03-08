Vietnamese embassy in Israel advises citizens to comply with host country guidelines

TEL AVIV — Amid a worsening conflict in the Middle East, no casualties or property damage have been recorded among the Vietnamese community in Israel thus far, and Vietnamese people have complied with the host country's guidelines, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel.

The embassy on early Sunday morning (Việt Nam time) issued a new notice to the Vietnamese community in the host country regarding safety measures.

Vietnamese citizens across the entire territory of Israel are urged to comply with guidelines from Israel's Home Front Command, effective from 8pm on Saturday to 8pm on Monday (local time).

According to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Tel Aviv, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel asks that the community take note of several safety measures as follows.

Regarding gatherings and educational activities, mass gatherings with a maximum of 50 people are permitted, provided the venue allows access to a standard shelter during alerts.

Beaches are temporarily closed to the public. All educational activities, including schools, nurseries and other training programmes, are suspended.

For economic activities and workplaces, agencies, businesses and workplaces are permitted to operate only if they have access to a standard shelter during alert periods.

Essential economic sectors and services continue to operate per regulations from Israeli authorities.

In the event of an emergency alert, upon hearing sirens or receiving information from authorities, people must quickly move to the nearest shelter, prioritising safe rooms, communal shelters or public shelters, and remain there until an official notice allows them to leave.

If outdoors or in transit, people must seek the nearest shelter and follow instructions from authorities.

The embassy urges the Vietnamese community to strictly adhere to the host government's new guidelines, proactively take safety measures for themselves and their families and regularly monitor official announcements from Israel's Home Front Command and relevant authorities.

The embassy will continue to closely monitor developments and promptly update and disseminate information to the community. — VNS