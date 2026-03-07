Hà Nội candidates promise stronger engagement with voters

HÀ NỘI — Voter meetings with candidates running for seats in the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term are being held across Hà Nội, giving residents an opportunity to hear candidates’ commitments and voice concerns about local issues ahead of the upcoming election.

The meetings, organised by the local Vietnam Fatherland Front, form an important part of the electoral process, allowing voters to engage directly with candidates and assess their programmes of action.

On Friday, Vĩnh Hưng Ward held its seventh and final voter meeting before polling day. Candidates for the ward People’s Council presented their action plans and pledged to maintain close ties with residents, listen to voters’ concerns and convey their opinions to relevant authorities if elected.

Hoàng Thị Kim Lý, a candidate and vice chairwoman of the Vĩnh Hưng ward Vietnam Fatherland Front, said her priorities would include promoting socio-economic development while supporting household businesses, small traders and freelance workers.

“If elected, I will actively propose solutions to help local households and small businesses stabilise and expand their livelihoods,” Lý said.

She also stressed the need to accelerate digital transformation at the grassroots level, encouraging residents to adopt digital tools in administrative procedures and everyday activities to improve efficiency and accessibility.

Candidate Trần Thanh Hương, a teacher at Vĩnh Hưng Kindergarten, pledged to stay close to voters and act as a bridge between residents and local authorities if elected.

She said she would faithfully convey voters’ concerns to the People’s Council and relevant agencies while advocating stronger support for early childhood education, including better preschool facilities and closer cooperation between schools, families and communities to support children’s development.

During the meeting, voters raised a range of local concerns, including environmental sanitation, urban order, food safety and land and construction management.

Several residents also called on future council members to closely monitor site clearance and compensation for households affected by the expansion of Lĩnh Nam Road, a major infrastructure project currently underway in the area.

Vũ Hồng Trinh, Secretary of the Party cell for residential groups 52B and 57, urged future council members to prioritise improvements to local infrastructure and environmental sanitation. He also called for stronger measures to address the presence of informal street markets in residential areas, which he said affected traffic safety and urban order.

Phạm Ngọc Hưng, head of the local Vietnam Fatherland Front, expressed hope that newly elected council members would act as a reliable bridge between residents and authorities.

He said elected representatives should work responsibly, maintain close contact with voters and respond promptly to citizens’ concerns, while encouraging residents to continue placing their trust in those chosen to represent them.

Earlier, on Thursday, candidates from electoral unit 4 met with voters in Định Công Ward to present their action plans and commitments.

Among them, Trần Anh Tuấn, a candidate for the Định Công Ward People’s Council, emphasised the importance of maintaining close ties with voters and strengthening the oversight role of elected representatives.

“If entrusted by voters, I will work to faithfully convey their opinions and concerns to the council and relevant authorities,” Tuấn said.

He also pledged to actively supervise the implementation of council resolutions and local government policies, particularly in areas that directly affect residents’ daily lives, such as urban management, construction order, environmental sanitation and social welfare.

Voters in Định Công Ward said they hoped future council members would pay greater attention to persistent challenges facing the capital, including traffic congestion, urban management and flooding during the rainy season.

Voters expressed hope that elected candidates would remain committed to the action programmes he had outlined and propose stronger measures to build a team of ward officials, Party members and civil servants who are both capable and ethical, becoming a reliable support for residents and serving the public more effectively.

According to the Vietnam Fatherland Front, voter meetings are being organised in a public and democratic manner in line with legal regulations, helping voters better understand the candidates’ programmes of action before casting their ballots. — VNS