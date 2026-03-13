Elderly voters look forward to casting their ballots

Khánh Linh

HÀ NỘI — As preparations gather pace for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, many elderly voters in Hà Nội are eagerly awaiting the chance to cast their ballots.

At the Cultural House of Residential Group 14 in Hồng Hà Ward, the polling station has been decorated with colourful flags and banners since early March, creating a festive atmosphere across the neighbourhood.

Inside, tables, chairs and other facilities have been arranged in readiness for voters. Many residents have already attended meetings introducing the biographies of candidates running for seats in the National Assembly and local People’s Councils. For them, election day is a moment to personally choose representatives who will speak for the people.

A lifelong sense of civic duty

At 95 years old, Vũ Thị Tuyết, a resident of Residential Group 14 in Hồng Hà Ward, remains mentally sharp and closely follows election-related information.

A Party member for 75 years, Tuyết previously worked at the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and was active in her local Party cell for many years. In her younger days, she even served as a vote counter in the ward’s election team.

Although she's lost count of how many elections she has taken part in over her lifetime, she recalls that she almost always went in person to the neighbourhood cultural house to fill out her ballot.

Speaking about election day, Tuyết still becomes emotional. For her, each ballot represents not only a civic right but also a way to express trust in the country’s future.

This year, however, her health has declined somewhat, making it difficult for her to travel. She has therefore asked the election team to allow her to vote at home using a mobile ballot box. Tuyết said she has already received the list of candidates to study and carefully choose the most deserving ones.

“For elderly people, the most important thing is to stay healthy. As long as we have good health, we can continue contributing to the community,” she said.

“If I am still healthy in five years, I will certainly continue voting,” Tuyết added, recalling the oath she made when she joined the Party at the age of 20 – a lifelong commitment to serve the people and the nation.

She hopes that deputies elected in the coming term will pay greater attention to the spiritual and social well-being of older citizens, enabling them to 'live happily, live healthily and continue contributing to society'.

Tuyết is not alone. Many elderly residents in Residential Group 14 are closely following information about the upcoming election.

Among them is Vũ Quyết Tiến, 74, a retired official and Party member of 48 years. Tiến said he still makes a habit of following election news every morning.

He previously served two terms as secretary of the local Party cell from 2010 to 2020 and also worked as head of the residential group.

According to Tiến, preparations for previous elections were always carried out carefully and systematically.

“I remember that voter lists were checked very thoroughly to avoid mistakes and ensure that every citizen aged 18 or older could exercise their right to vote,” he said.

“The introduction of candidates was also done carefully so people could choose those who truly deserve to represent them.”

This year, however, Tiến noted several new changes, particularly the application of digital technology in election-related communication.

Important updates about the election, including key timelines and information for voters, are now shared through the residential group’s Zalo messaging group, while details about candidates can also be accessed through the VNeID digital identification platform.

“For elderly people, it can sometimes be difficult to keep up with these technologies,” Tiến said.

“But in the context of digital transformation, it is a necessary step and helps people access information more quickly and conveniently.”

He added that community meetings and local organisations still play an important role in helping older residents stay informed about the election process.

“Older people often have credibility in the community. When we share information about the election, people tend to listen and support it,” he said.

He also noted that this election takes place as local administrations implement a two-tier governance model, which could help make procedures such as vote counting more efficient.

Tiến expressed hope that the deputies elected in the upcoming term will continue improving working methods and governance to better serve citizens.

Careful preparations for election day

According to Kiều Xuân Định, head of Residential Group 14 and representative of Election Committee No 3 under Polling Station 11 in Hồng Hà Ward, the neighbourhood currently has about 900 voters, including 240 aged over 60.

Despite their age, most elderly residents say they still hope to vote in person at the polling station in the neighbourhood cultural house.

For those who are frail or unable to travel, the election team has prepared mobile ballot boxes to bring directly to their homes.

“Elderly voters who cannot come to the polling station will still receive full information about the candidates and will be able to vote at home,” Định said.

In recent weeks, election communication activities in the area have been carried out systematically with the participation of multiple local organisations, he added. As a result, residents are well aware of their rights and responsibilities and are ready to take part in the vote.

Voter cards have already been delivered to all eligible voters in the residential group, and the election team has prepared a detailed operational plan for election day, assigning specific tasks to each member.

Amid the busy yet festive preparations, the enthusiasm of elderly voters like Tuyết and Tiến reflects a deep sense of civic responsibility shared across generations.

Even in their later years, they remain determined to contribute their voices to choosing representatives who will speak for the will and aspirations of the people. — VNS