Việt Nam, EU well placed to expand AI cooperation: expert

BRUSSELS — Việt Nam and the European Union (EU) hold significant complementary potential in developing and applying artificial intelligence (AI), thanks to their respective strengths in technology infrastructure, scientific foundations and human resources, according Dr Nguyễn Duy Cừ, Vice President of the Vietnamese Intellectuals Association in Belgium and Luxembourg (ViLaB).

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Brussels, Cừ, who is currently in charge of innovative research and product development at Cyberlabs under POST Luxembourg, said cooperation between Việt Nam and the EU could help both sides tap new opportunities in the rapidly expanding AI sector.

Cừ noted that the global AI race is currently dominated by two major centres – the US and China – which enjoy clear advantages in technological infrastructure and vast data ecosystems that enable the rapid development of large-scale AI models. However, Europe has also recognised the strategic importance of AI and is taking steps to catch up.

According to the expert, Europe’s strengths lie in its solid scientific foundation, long-established education and research systems, and strong economic capacity. Many EU countries have been building data centres, AI factories and specialised training programmes while supporting the emergence of technology firms and start-ups capable of developing independent AI models.

He cited the example of technology companies in France that are working to develop a self-reliant AI ecosystem, from computing infrastructure and data centres to algorithm research. These efforts reflect Europe’s broader goal of achieving greater technological autonomy and reducing dependence on external platforms.

Việt Nam, meanwhile, also possesses notable advantages that could complement Europe’s capabilities in AI cooperation. The Southeast Asian nation has a young and dynamic workforce that is increasingly well trained in data science, AI and information technology.

At the same time, the Vietnamese Government and many major enterprises have been stepping up investment in digital transformation and AI development, creating favourable conditions for research and application of new technologies.

Cừ observed that Việt Nam has a growing pool of young scientists and engineers who can join key stages of the AI development chain, such as data processing and model quality evaluation.

While Europe has advantages in infrastructure, financial resources and scientific research, Việt Nam offers strong human capital and the ability to quickly adapt to emerging technologies, he said, stressing that the combination of these factors could open up considerable cooperation opportunities between the two sides.

Another advantage highlighted by the expert is Việt Nam’s stable political and institutional environment. Consistent policies and ongoing legal reforms in the technology sector can help reassure international partners and encourage long-term cooperation projects, he added, noting that clear regulations and transparent legal frameworks are crucial for attracting technology partnerships.

From Cừ’s perspective, Việt Nam–EU cooperation in AI could take several forms, including scientific research through scholar exchanges, joint research projects and the establishment of collaborative laboratories; business cooperation in developing and deploying AI solutions for different markets.

To deepen cooperation in AI between Việt Nam and the EU, the expert suggested focusing on three key pillars – developing human resources through greater exchanges of students, experts and engineers; expanding technological infrastructure such as data centres and high-performance computing platforms; and enhancing policy coordination to ensure that legal frameworks encourage innovation rather than hinder the deployment of new technologies.

With their complementary advantages in infrastructure, talent and policy environments, Việt Nam and the EU are well positioned to build effective AI cooperation models in the future, he said. — VNA/VNS