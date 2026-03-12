HCM City Youth Union promotes election awareness among young voters

HCM CITY — Youth Union units in HCM City are launching creative communication campaigns to help young voters better understand the upcoming elections to the National Assembly and People’s Council for the 2026–31 term on March 15.

From schools to residential communities, these initiatives aim to strengthen political awareness and civic responsibility among young people ahead of the election, widely described as the “national festival of the people”.

Bến Thành Ward is home to many students, young workers and first-time voters.

To help them understand the significance and procedures of the elections, the ward's Youth Union has undertaken a range of communication activities.

According to Vũ Thị Tâm, its secretary, the communication work is being implemented in line with the orientation of the city’s Election Communication Subcommittee.

The union has coordinated with the ward police to compile a list of first-time voters and worked with neighbourhood groups to invite young people to discussions on the polls.

At the meetings, participants receive basic information about the voting process, the rights and responsibilities of voters and the political and social significance of elections.

Alongside face-to-face activities, the union has stepped up online communication.

On community page “Tuổi trẻ Bến Thành – Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh” (Bến Thành Youth – HCM City), infographics explaining voting procedures, short videos on voter rights and responsibilities and notices about polling times and locations are regularly posted.

To create greater engagement, the union has produced a short video template on the CapCut application using for background music Bài ca đi bầu cử (Election Song).

It has also launched the “Tôi đi bầu” (I go to vote) movement that will run from March 12 to 18.

Using the template, Youth Union members and young people can add their own photos and videos related to election activities and send them to the union.

These entries will be posted on the community page for public voting. Outstanding works will be honoured during activities marking the 95th anniversary of the establishment of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26).

Tâm said young people today are not only interested in participating in elections but also actively seek information about candidates, including their qualifications, reputation and proposed action programmes.

In Bà Rịa Ward, the local Youth Union has used various communication methods to help young voters better understand their rights and responsibilities.

Information about the election is regularly updated on its fanpage and social media groups.

Infographics and short explanatory videos are also designed to present election information in a clear and visual way.

Election-related content is also integrated into the union’s meetings and youth activities, while visual communications such as billboards, posters and public displays are used in residential areas.

According to Lý Quang Tiên, secretary of the union, these efforts have significantly improved young people’s awareness of the elections.

Many are now actively seeking information about candidates and learning about their biographies and action programmes before casting their ballots, he said.

“Through their ballots, young voters will help select deputies who have the qualities, competence and dedication needed to represent the voices and aspirations of the people.”

The Thủ Dầu Một Ward Youth Union depends on both direct and online communication activities to help young people access election information in a practical way.

It has organised a programme called “Cử tri trẻ - Sẵn sàng ngày bầu cử” (Young voters – Ready for election day) for people aged 18 and sent letters of congratulations to 86 who will vote for the first time in their lives.

It has also organised a simulation of the voting process, allowing young participants to experience steps such as checking the voter list, receiving ballot papers, casting votes, and counting ballots.

Lý Ngọc Minh, its secretary, said after the two-tier local government model was introduced in July 2025, the population and administrative area of the ward have expanded, creating new requirements for youth outreach and communication work.

“The ward Youth Union has therefore renewed its approach, increased the use of digital platforms and promoted the role of youth groups, clubs and teams in residential communities.”

Along with community activities, communication programmes at schools across the city have also been strengthened to help students understand election regulations before reaching voting age.

On March 9 the HCM City Youth Union organised the “Sẵn sàng tuổi 18” (Ready at 18) programme at the Huỳnh Văn Nghệ High School in Tân Uyên Ward to apprise students about the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils.

A notable feature of the programme was the use of stage performances and short plays to present legal knowledge in an engaging way, helping students better understand voting procedures, standards for deputies and the rights and responsibilities of voters.

For grade 12 students who have just turned 18 and become eligible to vote, the programme carried particular significance as the concept of being a voter became more tangible and relatable.

Minh Anh, a grade 12 student at the school, said in the past she had only heard about elections through books, newspapers or stories told by adults, but realised after attending the programme that every ballot cast by a young voter has value in helping build a stronger political system.

She is now eagerly looking forward to the day she could cast her first vote, she added. — VNS