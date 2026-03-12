HCM City coastal areas work to ensure fishermen’s voting rights

HCM CITY — Coastal localities in HCM City are stepping up preparations to ensure fishermen working at sea can fully exercise their voting rights in the March 15 elections for the 16th National Assembly and the city people’s council at all levels for the 2026-31 term.

Authorities and armed forces are coordinating closely to bring election information to voters in coastal and offshore areas so that election day truly becomes a nationwide civic event.

Bringing election information to offshore voters

Election Unit No. 5 covers 17 commune-level localities, including Ngãi Giao, Xuân Sơn, Bình Giã, Hồ Tràm, Kim Long, Nghĩa Thành, Xuyên Mộc, Bàu Lâm, Hòa Hội, Hòa Hiệp, Bình Châu, Long Điền, Đất Đỏ, Phước Hải, Long Hải, Tam Long Ward and the Côn Đảo Special Zone.

These areas have a combined population of more than 650,000 people. Local authorities have established 364 election teams corresponding to 364 polling stations.

Preparations, including training for election personnel, voter list reviews, candidate nomination procedures and communication campaigns, have been carried out in line with regulations while political security and social order remain stable.

In Long Hải Commune, which has more than 79,000 voters including about 3,400 fishermen, many offshore fishing trips last several weeks, making voter outreach challenging.

To address this, local authorities have coordinated with border guards and hamlet leaders to distribute leaflets, broadcast information through loudspeakers and communicate directly with fishermen’s families so the information can reach those at sea.

Huỳnh Sơn Tuấn, secretary of the Long Hải Commune Party Committee, said preparations for the election have been completed without major difficulties.

Local authorities are reviewing voter lists door to door while also using banners, posters and social media to ensure residents clearly understand their rights and responsibilities.

Boat owners and captains are also encouraged to arrange schedules so vessels return to shore two days before the election.

Fisherman Đinh Hồng Quang said his fishing trips typically last between two and four weeks. Through local communication efforts, his family received election information and relayed it to him.

“I hope the election will choose representatives who truly care about the people and improve fishermen’s livelihoods,” he said.

Trịnh Thị Trang, secretary of the Party cell of Long Hải Commune's Hải Bình Hamlet, said the hamlet has 58 fishing vessels, each employing eight to ten workers.

"Communication teams inform fishermen’s families first and then share updates through social media so fishermen can access them when they have phone signals at sea."

Boat owners have also committed to adjusting schedules to allow their crews to return to vote.

Coordination with border guards

Border guard forces are also supporting local authorities in election communication.

The Phước Tỉnh Border Guard Station has coordinated with Long Hải Commune to distribute leaflets at checkpoints and conduct mobile loudspeaker broadcasts at fishing ports where fishermen gather.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, the station’s political commissar, said the activities help fishermen better understand their voting rights and responsibilities, encouraging many to arrange their work schedules to return in time for election day.

Election Unit No. 4, which includes several wards and communes such as Vũng Tàu, Tam Thắng, Rạch Dừa, Phước Thắng, Bà Rịa, Long Hương, Phú Mỹ, Tân Hải, Tân Phước, Tân Thành, Châu Pha, Châu Đức and Long Sơn, has established 78 election boards and 296 election teams corresponding to 296 polling stations.

In Vũng Tàu Ward, preparations at 46 polling stations are nearly complete.

Authorities are accelerating the distribution of voter cards and updating voter lists on the VNeID platform while marking polling stations on digital maps to make it easier for residents to locate voting sites.

Officers from the Bến Đá Border Guard Station have also visited fishing ports to guide fishermen on the number of representatives to be elected and polling locations.

Leaflets containing candidates’ biographies and action plans have been distributed to help voters study them in advance.

Local election teams are also sharing information through Zalo groups used by fishing crews so that fishermen still at sea can stay informed.

Local authorities will continue reviewing voter lists and strengthening communication efforts in the coming days to ensure all eligible voters can participate in the election. Distribution of voter cards is expected to be completed by today. — VNS