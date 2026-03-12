HCM City targets free basic hospital treatment for residents by 2030

HCM CITY — HCM City aims to exempt residents from basic hospital fees by 2030 under an action programme issued by the municipal Party Committee to implement breakthrough measures to strengthen the protection, care and improvement of public health.

Under Politburo’s Resolution No 72-NQ/TW, the southern largest economic hub has set several key health targets to be achieved by 2030.

The average height of children and adolescents under 18 is expected to increase by at least 1.5cm, while the average life expectancy of residents is projected to reach around 77 years, including at least 68 years of healthy living.

From 2026, residents will receive free periodic health check-ups or screening examinations at least once a year. Each citizen will also be issued an electronic health record to monitor and manage their health throughout their lifetime.

By 2030, the city plans to implement a policy to exempt residents from basic hospital fees while ensuring universal health insurance coverage. The municipal authorities aim to ensure that all commune- and ward-level health stations are equipped with adequate facilities and personnel. The proportion of health insurance-based medical examinations and treatment conducted at grassroots health facilities is targeted to exceed 20 per cent.

Looking ahead to 2045, HCM City seeks to build a high-quality living environment where key health indicators and essential healthcare services are on par with those of developed countries in the region and worldwide. By that time, the average life expectancy of residents is expected to exceed 80 years, including more than 71 healthy living years.

The healthcare system is expected to become modern, equitable, efficient and sustainable, prioritising disease prevention while meeting increasingly diverse healthcare needs of the population.

To realise these goals, the municipal Party Committee has outlined six groups of solutions, including improving healthcare mechanisms and policies; strengthening preventive and grassroots healthcare systems; enhancing the quality of the healthcare workforce; reforming healthcare financing; promoting breakthroughs in science, technology and digital transformation; and accelerating the development of the private healthcare sector while mobilising more resources for healthcare.

In the future, the city plans to rotate at least 1,000 doctors each year to work for a certain period at ward- and commune-level health stations to improve the quality of medical examination and treatment at the grassroots level.

HCM City will also gradually increase spending on disease prevention as well as early diagnosis and treatment of certain illnesses, particularly for priority groups. The State budget and the Health Insurance Fund are expected to cover a number of preventive services, chronic disease management, periodic health check-ups and screening services provided at primary healthcare facilities.

At the same time, the city is promoting comprehensive digital transformation in healthcare and completing healthcare databases that meet standards for connectivity and data sharing. Electronic health records, electronic medical records and e-prescriptions will be operated to ensure synchronised connectivity and lifecycle-based health data management, while advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and the Internet of Things will be increasingly applied to enhance transparency and efficiency in medical services.

To mobilise more resources for healthcare development, the city plans to introduce incentive mechanisms for private healthcare providers, including allowing flexible conversion of land use purposes to medical land for certain suitable projects while accelerating land clearance for healthcare-related construction projects.

In the coming years, HCM City is also expected to develop additional campuses of several general and specialised hospitals to ease pressure on central facilities and improve healthcare services for residents in the city and neighbouring localities. — VNA/VNS