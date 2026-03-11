Festive atmosphere builds across HCM City ahead of March 15 vote

|Election banners and slogans are displayed at a primary school in HCM City’s Nhiêu Lộc Ward ahead of the March 15 vote. — VNS Photos Nguyễn Diệp
HCM CITY — HCM City is completing final preparations for elections to the National Assembly and People’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term scheduled on March 15.
In the days leading up to the vote a festive and vibrant atmosphere has spread across the city as local authorities step up communication and logistical preparations.
|National flags and election slogans decorate an alley in HCM City to promote the upcoming March 15 elections.
Major streets, residential areas, public offices, and schools have been decorated with banners, slogans and national flags promoting the election.
Large billboards and colourful banners call on citizens to actively participate in the vote and exercise their civic rights and responsibilities.
|A section of Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai Street in HCM City’s Xuân Hoà Ward is decorated with the national and the Party flags ahead of the March 15 elections.
Electronic banners have also been installed on several major roads, displaying messages encouraging voters to choose qualified and dedicated representatives.
Some feature QR codes that allow people to quickly access information about candidates and election regulations.
|An electronic banner on Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai Street in HCM City calls on voters to choose dedicated representatives and provides a QR code for them to get information about the candidates ahead of the March 15 elections.
Across the city, polling stations are being set up and inspected to ensure they comply with norms.
Voting booths, ballot boxes, voter lists, and guiding materials are being set up to ensure smooth, transparent and orderly polls.
|Vehicles with loudspeaker travel through streets in HCM City’s An Phú Đông Ward to provide information about the March 15 elections.
Local election committees are conducting final reviews of preparations while coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure security, traffic management and public order on election day.
|A meeting between candidates and voters is held in HCM City’s Tân Sơn Ward ahead of the March 15 elections.
Training sessions and briefings are also being organised for election officials and volunteers so that they can assist voters and manage polling activities at the booths.
Voter engagement activities are held in many localities.
|Officials inspect ballot boxes arranged at a polling station in HCM City to ensure smooth voting procedures of the March 15 elections.
Meetings between candidates and voters provide the latter with information about the former and give them the opportunity to spell out their concerns and expectations.
|A board displaying brief biographies of election candidates is set up at a polling station in HCM City’s Vũng Tàu Ward ahead of the March 15 elections.
In coastal and suburban districts, authorities are taking measures to ensure that workers, fishermen and residents with special working schedules can vote without difficulty. — VNS