Festive atmosphere builds across HCM City ahead of March 15 vote

Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — HCM City is completing final preparations for elections to the National Assembly and People’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term scheduled on March 15.

In the days leading up to the vote a festive and vibrant atmosphere has spread across the city as local authorities step up communication and logistical preparations.

Major streets, residential areas, public offices, and schools have been decorated with banners, slogans and national flags promoting the election.

Large billboards and colourful banners call on citizens to actively participate in the vote and exercise their civic rights and responsibilities.

Electronic banners have also been installed on several major roads, displaying messages encouraging voters to choose qualified and dedicated representatives.

Some feature QR codes that allow people to quickly access information about candidates and election regulations.

Across the city, polling stations are being set up and inspected to ensure they comply with norms.

Voting booths, ballot boxes, voter lists, and guiding materials are being set up to ensure smooth, transparent and orderly polls.

Local election committees are conducting final reviews of preparations while coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure security, traffic management and public order on election day.

Training sessions and briefings are also being organised for election officials and volunteers so that they can assist voters and manage polling activities at the booths.

Voter engagement activities are held in many localities.

Meetings between candidates and voters provide the latter with information about the former and give them the opportunity to spell out their concerns and expectations.

In coastal and suburban districts, authorities are taking measures to ensure that workers, fishermen and residents with special working schedules can vote without difficulty. — VNS