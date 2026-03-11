Surveys assessing double-decker coaches on mountainous road begins

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Construction are working with experts to begin field surveys assessing the safety of double-decker sleeper coaches operating on mountainous national highways with steep passes.

The survey, organised by the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security in coordination with the Việt Nam Register and the Việt Nam Road Administration under the Ministry of Construction, is focusing on several key highways in the north-western region, consisting of National Highways 6, 4E, 4D and 12.

Nguyễn Chiến Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Register, said that the survey is being conducted in response to directions from Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà to urgently review and develop standards and regulations governing the operation of double-decker sleeper coaches on mountainous and steep routes.

The inter-agency delegation departed from Hà Nội on Tuesday and is expected to conduct a four-day survey across the provinces of Phú Thọ, Sơn La, Điện Biên, Lai Châu and Lào Cai.

During the survey, the team will carry out test runs of double-decker sleeper coaches along National Highways 6, 4E, 4D and 12.

A range of modern monitoring equipment has been installed on the vehicles to collect technical parameters and operational data, helping assess the performance and safety of double-decker sleeper coaches travelling on the roads, particularly at sharp bends and steep gradients.

Upon completion of the field survey, the delegation will consolidate the findings, organise a technical workshop and prepare an evaluation report proposing appropriate management measures to ensure the safety of this type of vehicle.

Colonel Phạm Quang Huy, Deputy Director of the Traffic Police Department, said the survey aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of factors affecting traffic safety on mountainous routes in the north-western region.

Survey contents include transport infrastructure conditions, road signage systems, traffic volume and traffic management arrangements, as well as the identification of accident black spots and locations with potential safety risks.

“The survey results will provide an important basis for relevant authorities to refine legal regulations, while also addressing shortcomings in traffic organisation and infrastructure on mountainous roads,” Huy said.

During the process, the delegation will conduct a comprehensive review of technical elements of road infrastructure, including curve radius, longitudinal gradients, road width, stopping sight distance, bridge width, the positioning of traffic signs and road markings, turning points, stopping areas and locations where traffic accidents frequently occur.

Authorities will also evaluate the management of passenger transport operations, including the types of vehicles permitted to operate, designated routes, travel itineraries and service frequency of double-decker sleeper coaches.

Based on these findings, agencies will study and propose appropriate operating scopes and conditions for this vehicle category on mountainous roads.

The Việt Nam Register will collect data to support the development of technical standards and regulations for double-decker sleeper coaches operating on steep mountain roads.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police Department will focus on identifying measures to ensure traffic order and safety and prevent accidents.

Nguyễn Thanh Hoài, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Road Administration, said double-decker sleeper coaches are currently a popular transport option, particularly on long-distance routes.

Therefore, the development of management regulations must prioritise passenger safety while still meeting the public’s travel needs. — VNS