Three children hospitalised for Botulinum poisoning

ĐÀ NẴNG — The General Hospital of the Northern Mountainous Region in Đà Nẵng City has recently admitted and treated three children from the same family with suspected food poisoning caused by botulinum toxin after consuming fermented fish.

The patients, aged 15, 11, and 7, are residents of Phước Năng Commune.

According to the hospital, on the morning of March 7, six members of the family ate the fermented fish. By 6pm the same day, the three children began showing symptoms including abdominal pain, vomiting, and fatigue.

The following day, the children were taken to Phước Sơn Medical Centre for emergency treatment before being transferred to the General Hospital of the Northern Mountainous Region in Đà Nẵng for further care.

Among them, the 15‑year‑old was in the most critical condition. Upon admission, the patient was in a coma, suffering from breathing difficulties, dilated pupils, and severe respiratory failure. Doctors immediately intubated the child, placed him on a ventilator, and initiated intensive resuscitation.

After consultation with specialists from Chợ Rẫy Hospital in Hồ Chí Minh City, the patient underwent plasma exchange therapy and continued to receive close monitoring and treatment. His condition has since shown gradual improvement and is stabilising.

The remaining two children experienced symptoms including abdominal pain, nausea, muscle weakness, and shortness of breath. One of them required ventilatory support due to respiratory failure.

After their conditions stabilised, both patients were transferred to Đà Nẵng Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital for continued treatment and monitoring.

According to the doctors, all three cases are suspected to be food poisoning caused by Botulinum toxin – a dangerous substance that can lead to muscle paralysis and respiratory failure if not treated promptly.

People are advised to be cautious when consuming fermented, pickled, or improperly preserved foods to avoid the risk of food poisoning. — VNS