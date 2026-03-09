Vietnamese community in Belgium celebrates International Women’s Day

BRUSSELS — Amid the joyful atmosphere of spring and the International Women’s Day, the General Union of Vietnamese in Belgium (UGVB) organised a grand music programme on March 8, drawing a large number of overseas Vietnamese from across Belgium and neighbouring countries such as France and the Netherlands.

The event took place at the cultural centre of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre district in Brussels, a familiar gathering place for the Vietnamese community in Belgium. Vietnamese food stalls, a spring press stand and a calligraphy corner created a lively snapshot of Vietnamese culture in the heart of Europe.

A booth run by the group “Friends for Vietnamese Kids” showcased products brought by Vietnamese women living abroad and sold to raise funds in support of disadvantaged children in the homeland.

One of the highlights of the programme was the calligraphy table featuring Jean Sebastien Trường Giang, a French enthusiast of Vietnamese culture. Wearing áo dài (Vietnamese traditional costume), he presented calligraphic characters conveying auspicious messages for the new year to members of the community.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent, Jean Sebastien Trường Giang said he always felt honoured to take part in events organised by the Vietnamese community in Belgium. According to him, introducing calligraphy is a way to help promote the traditional cultural values of Việt Nam to international friends while also enabling overseas Vietnamese to reconnect with their cultural roots.

Addressing the event, UGVB President Huỳnh Công Mỹ noted that although 2025 witnessed many global uncertainties, the Vietnamese community in Belgium still maintained stability and strong solidarity.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyễn Văn Thảo, who is also head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the European Union, appreciated the significant contributions by Vietnamese women to their families and society. Whether at home or abroad, they continue to be the keepers of the family flame, nurturing happy homes and passing on to future generations a love for the homeland, the Vietnamese language and the nation’s cultural identity.

On the occasion, the ambassador also reviewed key milestones in Việt Nam's relations with Belgium and the EU. Notably, the EU recently upgraded its ties with Việt Nam to a comprehensive strategic partnership, making the country currently the only in Asia to enjoy the bloc’s highest level of partnership – an achievement supported by the positive contributions by Vietnamese communities worldwide, including more than 13,000 Vietnamese living in Belgium.

The diplomat expressed his hope that the UGVB will continue to play its role as a bridge to further promote cooperation and popularise Vietnamese culture in Europe.

Following the ceremonial segment, audiences enjoyed a special music programme performed by Vietnamese singers based in Europe. A highlight of the evening was an áo dài fashion show presented by the Vietnamese áo dài heritage club in Belgium in coordination with the UGVB Women’s Association. — VNA/VNS