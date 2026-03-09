Hà Nội communes told to halt construction within boundaries of two mega-projects

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has asked 30 communes to immediately halt investment and construction procedures for all projects, both funded by public investment and from outside the budget, that are underway within the boundaries of two planned mega-projects.

They include the Olympic Sports Urban Area Construction Investment Project and the Red River Scenic Boulevard Construction Investment Project.

The 30 communes and wards involved in the request are: Ô Diên, Thượng Cát, Đông Ngạc, Phú Thượng, Hồng Hà, Vĩnh Tuy, Vĩnh Hưng, Lĩnh Nam, Hoàng Mai, Thanh Trì, Nam Phù, Hồng Vân, Mê Linh, Thiên Lộc, Vĩnh Thanh, Đông Anh, Bồ Đề, Long Biên, Bát Tràng, Thanh Liệt, Đại Thanh, Ngọc Hồi, Nam Phù, Thường Tín, Hồng Vân, Chương Dương, Thượng Phúc, Tam Hưng, Thanh Oai and Dân Hòa.

City authorities requested the pause to conduct a comprehensive review, ensure compliance with planning and avoid waste and loss of social resources.

Hà Nội's Department of Planning and Architecture has been asked to urgently carry out tasks related to preparing and submitting for approval the construction plans as directed.

As for the handling of projects within the boundaries of the two mega-projects, communal People's Committees are directed to study and implement the plans in accordance with instructions from the Hà Nội People's Committee Party Committee.

For works currently under construction with building permits already issued by relevant authorities, local People's Committees are urged to coordinate with the Department of Planning and Architecture as well as the Department of Agriculture and Environment on plans for the above projects, so that relevant organisations and individuals are informed and can design policies accordingly.

On December 14 last year, the Hà Nội People's Council approved the investment policy for the Red River Scenic Boulevard Investment Project and the Olympic Sports Urban Area Construction Investment Project.

Red River scenic boulevard

On March 5, to strictly enforce construction investment management, construction permitting and construction order within the scope of the Red River Scenic Boulevard Construction Investment Project, a number of communal People's Committees issued notices temporarily halting construction permits to meet requirements.

Specifically, the Nam Phù Commune People's Committee temporarily suspended the issuance of building permits while awaiting the Department of Planning and Architecture and the Department of Agriculture and Environment to determine the boundaries of the Red River Scenic Boulevard Construction Investment Project and the areas planned for the related new urban resettlement and reconstruction areas.

The Nam Phù Commune People's Committee also assigned the Economic Division to regularly inspect, monitor and handle any new construction order violations in the locality in accordance with the law.

For works currently under construction with permits already issued by relevant authorities, the Economic Division will coordinate with village heads to widely disseminate information so that relevant individuals and organisations are aware of plans.

The work will enable them to develop construction plans suitable to the current situation and avoid wasting social resources and investors' resources for the Red River Scenic Boulevard investment and construction project.

Similarly, the Hồng Hà Ward People's Committee issued an official letter to its units requiring strengthened management of construction investment, permitting and order within the scope of the Red River Scenic Boulevard Construction Investment Project.

Under the letter, the units were asked to immediately suspend the implementation of investment and construction procedures for all projects and works (including both public investment projects and those funded outside the budget) within the planning impact areas of the project.

Deputy Chairman of Hồng Hà Ward People's Committee Phạm Việt Hùng is responsible for the construction order management situation in the area, per city regulations.

For works currently under construction with issued permits, relevant units are asked to increase communication through various forms, such as public posting, publication on the ward's electronic information portal and announcements via the loudspeaker system, to help organisations and individuals understand policies and plans.

Those that have not yet been issued building permits in Hồng Hà Ward are directed to temporarily suspend building permits for works within the determined boundaries of the project. — VNS