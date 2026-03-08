Master plan on Đà Nẵng International Airport released

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng has released a master plan for Đà Nẵng International Airport for the 2021–30 period, with a vision extending to 2050.

According to the master plan approved by the Ministry of Construction on February 12, the facility will retain its status as an international gateway within the national civil airport network to serve both civil and military purposes. It occupies roughly 806.62ha across Hoa Cương and An Khê wards.

During 2021–30, the airport is planned to meet International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Category 4E standards, with an annual capacity of about 20 million passengers and 100,000 tonnes of cargo. It will be capable of accommodating modern wide-body aircraft such as Boeing 747, Boeing 787, Airbus A350, and equivalent aircraft types.

By 2050, the airport will maintain its 4E rating and passenger capacity of roughly 20 million annually, while cargo volume is set to climb to about 330,000 tonnes per year.

The airfield plan will maintain the current pair of runways through both 2030 and 2050. Upgrades include a rapid-exit taxiway and two connecting taxiways to improve efficiency and cut down runway occupancy times. Expanding the apron to southwards will increase total aircraft parking spots to about 52 to meet future demand.

A new air traffic control tower is slated for the northern section, spanning about 4,000 sq.m. Besides, upgrades will encompass modern navigation aids such as a VOR/DME station north of the runway, Category II approach lighting for runway 35L, and an automatic weather observation system.

On the terminal side, the plan outlines the southward expansion of Terminal 1 to lift its annual capacity to about 14 million passengers. Terminal 2, dedicated to international traffic, will undergo renovation and expand with the ability to process roughly 6 million passengers yearly.

A new cargo terminal is planned for the northern zone on about 2.46 ha, sized for 100,000 tonnes annually by 2030 and scaling to around 330,000 tonnes by 2050.

Supporting infrastructure includes an aircraft maintenance and repair zone of nearly 1.32 ha, an in-flight catering facility of about 6,200 sq.m, and continued use of the existing aviation fuel supply network.

Ground access will leverage key arterial roads, supplemented by underground links and a prospective urban rail connection.

The bulk of projects will draw funding from public investment by central and local authorities, as well as State-owned enterprises.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Lê Quang Nam said the upgraded airport was poised to serve as a powerful catalyst for local socio-economic development, especially as the city pursues a free trade zone and an aerotropolis model. — VNS