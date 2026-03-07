Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Seminar promotes co-operation between Japanese and Vietnamese tourism firms

March 07, 2026 - 07:27
A seminar was held in HCM City on Friday to promote tourism between Japan and Việt Nam, with the participation of over 50 business representatives from both nations.
A B2B session between Việt Nam and Japan tourism business representatives at a seminar in HCM City on Friday. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh

HCM CITY — A seminar was held in HCM City on Friday to promote tourism between Japan and Việt Nam, with the participation of over 50 business representatives from both nations.

According to Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, Japan is a key market for the city’s tourism. Japanese visitors reached 300,000 in 2024 and nearly 385,000 in 2025, with an average annual growth rate of 28 per cent from 2022 to 2025.

Hòa also highlighted the city's potential in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) tourism, saying that this sector is a competitive advantage for attracting foreign visitors to the city and has received support through a city programme launched last year.

He noted that the city would continue to promote festivals, cultural exchanges and tourism programmes to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, said at the 2024 Việt Nam–Japan Summit, both nations had set an annual goal of 2 million two-way tourist arrivals. With current positive momentum, he expressed confidence that this goal would be achieved soon.

He also expected that this seminar would be an opportunity for Vietnamese and Japanese tourism firms to create fruitful connections.

According to Matsumoto Fumi, Chief Representative of the Japan National Tourism Organisation in Việt Nam, Vietnamese visitors to Japan reached 52,800 this January, a 4.7 per cent increase year-on-year and a record high for the period.

Currently, around 80 per cent of the Vietnamese outbound market consists of first-time visitors, indicating significant untapped potential. 

However, Japan faces overtourism as visitors remain concentrated on the "Golden Route" (a travel itinerary of popular tourism spots for first-time visitors to Japan) and peak seasons such as cherry blossoms (March–April) and autumn foliage (October–November).

She shared that to address this, Japan aimed for sustainable tourism by balancing visitor comfort with the harmony of local communities.

In addition, on the occasion of the Japan–Việt Nam Festival, a charter flight between HCM City and Sapporo had been launched, she added.

The seminar also featured a B2B matching session with 29 representatives from Japan and 36 from Việt Nam. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Australia and Việt Nam strengthen digital skills

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) delivered the very first Australian Digital Skills Roadshow 2026-Việt Nam, an exclusive one-day public showcase of Australian expertise in digital education and training in the central city.
Society

Lâm Đồng orders swift action to address IUU fishing gaps

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lê Trọng Yên has directed heads of relevant departments, sectors and localities to strictly implement directives and newly issued regulations on IUU prevention, while strengthening public awareness efforts so fishermen and businesses better understand and comply with the rules.
Society

Hà Nội thoroughly prepares for NA, People’s Council election

Preparations have been carried out according to a clear roadmap, including the establishment of election bodies, the nomination and consultation process for candidates, the compilation of voter lists, and the organisation of communication campaigns on the significance of the election.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom