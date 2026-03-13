Swiss ambassador hails 2026 election as important milestone for Việt Nam

GENEVA — Swiss Ambassador to Việt Nam Thomas Gass underscored the significance of the March 15 election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, while expressing optimism for intensified parliamentary collaboration to reinforce Việt Nam-Switzerland ties during an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency.

Public trust at the core of development

Commenting on the election, Gass hailed it as an important milestone for Việt Nam. It is not only a constitutional exercise but also a means of ensuring that policies adopted at both national and local levels are enforced with a strong focus on citizens’ interests.

He said citizens need clear, timely, and accessible updates on the progress of these policy goals in order to pool public support and convert national development efforts into measurable gains in everyday life.

Referencing Switzerland's distinctive democratic system, where citizens elect representatives and also join directly in lawmaking, he noted that despite differing political systems, both nations share a fundamental principle: genuine public engagement and trust are central to effective development.

Switzerland, he said, remains committed to partnering with Việt Nam in advancing people-centred governance and socio-economic progress.

Advancing bilateral cooperation

Gass voiced confidence that Việt Nam's incoming legislature will play a pivotal role in expanding inter-parliamentary diplomacy. He pointed out that 2026 will mark the 55th anniversary of Việt Nam-Switzerland diplomatic ties, and the bilateral partnership has grown increasingly vibrant not only at the governmental level but also through more robust legislative exchanges.

Parliamentary diplomacy has become a vital channel to foster trust, mutual understanding, and enduring cooperation.

According to him, the completion of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement between Việt Nam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein is a flagship priority for bilateral ties this year. The prospective FTA is expected to considerably expand trade and investment flows, support sustainable development, and unlock new opportunities for businesses and citizens on both sides.

Against this setting, he stressed the indispensable role of national legislatures, noting that any FTA requires strong support from the legislatures of participating states. He revealed that a delegation from the EFTA Parliamentary Committee plans to visit Việt Nam soon, describing the trip as well-timed as it offers lawmakers from both sides an ideal platform to better grasp each other's priorities, explore the strategic value of the agreement, and generate momentum toward finalising negotiations and advancing ratification.

In closing, he expressed belief that Việt Nam’s new legislature, through its oversight role and engagement with international partners, will deliver meaningful contributions to this shared goal. Strong parliamentary cooperation will ensure that the FTA, once signed, delivers concrete benefits to economies and citizens alike, while further reinforcing the solid bedrock of friendship that has defined bilateral ties for more than half a century. — VNA/VNS