Voters speak about the nation’s development aspirations

The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term will take place this Sunday. Voters from all walks of life place great expectations on the people they will vote for.

Voters Lê Quang Sáng, a lecturer at Foreign Trade University in Hà Nội, Phùng Thị Miên, an office staffer at a financial company, and Lê Thanh Tùng, head of the Vitrac Company sales department, speak with Việt Nam News reporter Chu Lan Hương about the election.

Could you share your thoughts on the atmosphere of this year’s election? Is there any difference compared with previous ones?

Lê Quang Sáng: I have participated in many elections, but never before has the atmosphere been as vibrant and imbued with a sense of responsibility as it is this year. It is not merely a festival of democracy, but also a moment of profound awakening about the role of the people in the era of the nation’s rise.

The country is standing at a historic crossroads, where resolutions on science and technology, educational reform and economic development are no longer documents on paper, but have become a living force and a burning aspiration shared by all strata of society.

For that reason, voters are approaching this year’s election with a different mindset. They are not simply casting ballots, but also carefully entrusting responsibility to those who truly have the vision and integrity to turn the nation’s great aspirations into reality. Today’s atmosphere reflects an intersection of trust and expectation, of civic responsibility and the aspiration for national strength.

Phùng Thị Miên: This year’s election atmosphere is very lively and serious. Compared with previous elections, the application of digital technology has made access to information about candidates much more widespread, allowing voters to learn about and study each candidate’s biography more carefully before casting their votes.

What impressed me the most was that many young people participating in the election for the first time were very enthusiastic and serious, learning about the candidates. And many young and highly professional, qualified candidates were nominated this time. That means many young talents are given important roles.

Lê Thanh Tùng: Voters have expressed great confidence in choosing individuals with sufficient virtue and talent to lead the country in this new phase of development. In particular, the number of candidates with postgraduate degrees accounts for a large proportion that reflects a focus on the quality and knowledge of leadership.

What's different from the previous election is that voters, especially young people, are seeking information early on. Many have shifted their mindset from voting just to get it over with to choosing a real representative, along with actively researching the candidates' biographies and action programmes.

Young people are truly interested in the election and think seriously about who they will vote for.

One of the most notable features is the use of technology to disseminate information through apps and social networks to help voters, especially younger ones, access information on elections and candidates’ profiles more quickly and easily. Meetings between candidates and voters were also organised from local to central levels in both online and offline forms.

What special qualities should the candidates you will vote for – and those who are elected – possess to serve as NA deputies?

Lê Quang Sáng: I believe that a truly worthy representative in the new era must embody three essential qualities.

First, they must have a clear and upright conscience. This is a foundation for anyone who represents the people. Integrity, dedication and placing national interests above all else are indispensable qualities.

Second, they must possess deep intellect, courage and the capability to shape policy and solve the major challenges of the age: science and technology, digital transformation and national governance.

Third, they should have a broad vision and a generous heart. One should not think only about a strong Việt Nam, but also see Việt Nam within the broader current of humanity. A truly great representative understands that a nation’s prosperity is sustainable only when it is willing to share and contribute to a strong, humane and happy world. If one thinks only of Việt Nam alone, the nation’s stature will ultimately become limited.

Phùng Thị Miên: The people I vote for and hope will be elected as deputies of the National Assembly should possess several important qualities. They must be of good moral character and honesty, because NA deputies represent the people. They must live with integrity, be responsible and place the interests of the country and the people above personal interests.

They need to have knowledge and understanding of law, economics and society so that they can participate in developing and improving policies and legislation that are appropriate to real-world conditions.

They should be good listeners and stay close to voters. A good representative must regularly meet with and listen to the opinions of the people, understand their difficulties and aspirations, and faithfully convey them in the NA.

And they must be courageous and responsible enough to express their views, defend the legitimate interests of voters and remain resolute on important issues facing the country.

Lê Thanh Tùng: I focused on two qualities that candidates need: a level head and professional competence for performing the task.

Delegates cannot simply sit there for the sake of being present. They need a high level of education, professional expertise and policy analysis skills, as well as an ability for critical debate to build laws and make decisions on important national issues.

They must be ready to defend the legitimate rights of the people and not be afraid of confrontation when necessary to report shortcomings and grievances from the local to the highest levels.

This year’s election is considered an important milestone that will help the country develop in a new era. What do you expect after this election in terms of practical policies, especially in the field or profession in which you work?

Lê Quang Sáng: I look forward to an institutional revolution, where science, technology and innovation are unshackled, and where the model of 'State – University – Enterprise' becomes a dynamic ecosystem, in which knowledge is generated in universities, nurtured by businesses and enabled by the State to reach the wider world.

Universities should be invested in and developed into major centres of intellect for the nation and the world as places that attract talent, connect global knowledge and create new value.

Culture will be further emphasised to become a key economic sector and a national brand, so that Vietnamese identity is not only preserved, but also shines and competes on the international stage.

I envision a solid economic ecosystem where the State sector leads, the private sector makes breakthroughs and the FDI sector connects the country with the world. The harmonious development of these three pillars, under the common roof of a transparent and effective institutional framework, will provide a strong foundation for Việt Nam to rise as an important link in the global value chain.

I also expect a new NA with a new quality that will truly serve as a launching pad for the nation’s development aspirations.

Phùng Thị Miên: Elected delegates will introduce practical policies and improve the legal system, reform administrative procedures to create a more favourable environment for both citizens and businesses and support workers in stabilising their income and improving their living standards, while ensuring that social welfares are better guaranteed.

Regarding the sector in which I am currently working, I hope there will be more specific support policies, including worker training, and opportunities to access new technologies and jobs.

I also expect that policies in the near future will place greater emphasis on sustainable economic development, environmental protection and improving the quality of public services. If these policies are implemented effectively, I believe the country will make many positive strides and the living standards of the people will continue to improve.

Lê Thanh Tùng: I will not just stop at choosing a representative, but also have very specific expectations regarding policies that would affect daily life.

I hope the NA will take drastic measures to control prices of essential goods, including electricity, petrol and food, that have been affected by the global market.

Personal income tax should be reformed towards increasing the tax deduction for dependents to align with the significant rise in cost of living in recent years.

Policies on preferential loan packages and low interest rates should be offered to businesses so as to make breakthroughs in 2026.

In terms of administrative reform, I expect the government apperatus to be more streamlined and operate more efficiently, reducing intermediate layers so that administrative procedures truly become faster. It is not just about having apps – I want public services to be processed entirely online, transparently and without requiring multiple trips.

Social welfare policies, such as affordable commercial housing and health insurance expansion, must also be given more attention.

As I work in the field of construction and trading construction machinery, I hope that the progress of key projects, such as the North-South Expressway and High Speed Railway projects, will be further accelerated. This is a huge boost for development.

The construction machinery industry is anticipating policies that prioritise domestic contractors with modern equipment, creating a great demand for specialised machinery like TBM tunnel boring machines and heavy beam casting equipment.

Increased public investment will help boost machinery sales, free up thousands of idle pieces of equipment and create a stable cash flow for machinery leasing companies. — VNS