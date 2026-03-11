Politics & Law
Home Opinion

Parliamentary cooperation forms foundation of Việt Nam – Japan relations

March 11, 2026 - 17:01
A senior Japanese lawmaker has underscored the importance of parliamentary cooperation and the rule of law in deepening Japan–Việt Nam relations.
Chairwoman of the Japan–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko. — VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO — Chairwoman of the Japan–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko has highlighted the importance of the rule of law, the bridging role of parliamentary friendship groups, and the significant contributions by Việt Nam’s National Assembly (NA) to national development and international cooperation during a recent interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Japan.

According to Obuchi, both Japan and Việt Nam attach great importance to the principle of the rule of law, and the former has supported the latter in improving the legal system for many years.

She said cooperation between the legislatures of the two countries serves as a foundation for bilateral relations and also contributes to mutual understanding among their politicians.

In particular, the Japan–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance plays a crucial role in promoting bilateral cooperation. It brings together representatives from various political parties.

Many Japanese prime ministers and secretaries-general of the Liberal Democratic Party have previously been members of the group, reflecting Japan’s strong regard for Việt Nam and helping generate political momentum for advancing major projects and initiatives.

On the occasion, Obuchi also extended congratulations to the Vietnamese NA on 80 years since the first general election (January 6, 1946–2026). Throughout its history, she said, the legislature has played an important role in the country’s development.

Highly valuing the significant contributions by the NA as the legislative body responsible for shaping and formulating national policies, she expressed the hope that in the time to come, it will continue to reflect diverse voices from the public while promoting initiatives to strengthen international cooperation. — VNA/VNS

Opinion

Spring Festivals 2026 -  Revival, risks and role of community

Traditional spring festivals are under way nationwide after the 2026 Tết (Lunar New Year), drawing large domestic and international crowds while reflecting local history and spiritual life. Thanh Nga speaks with Associate Professor Dr Bùi Hoài Sơn of the National Assembly’s Committee of Culture and Society about their role in modern Việt Nam.
Opinion

Youth at the polls: What students want from local leaders

As elections approach, a new generation of voters is stepping up. From Hanoi to the provinces, students casting their first ballots are demanding practical fixes – jobs, better education and accountable local leaders – and preparing to hold elected officials to account.
Opinion

Institutional reform drives Việt Nam’s new era of development

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Nguyễn Thanh Tịnh, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Justice, reflects on more than four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal), highlighting how institutional and legal reform has driven Việt Nam’s progress and setting out priorities to ensure the law becomes a powerful engine of growth in the years ahead.

