Doctor–lecturer doctor finds harmony between medicine and music

With more than two decades in medicine, Dr Vũ Xuân Thành, lecturer in the Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation at HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, has added an unexpected dimension to his career, composing songs inspired by hospital life. Though he has never formally studied music, his works about doctors, nurses and patients have resonated widely online. He spoke with Sức khỏe & Đời sống (Health and Life) newspaper about the motivation behind his creative path.

Many people now know you not only as a physician but also as a songwriter about the medical profession. How did this begin?

Music has been part of my life since childhood. I often listened to songs to unwind after studying or working. Over time, writing lyrics became a natural way to capture emotions, sometimes after a long surgery, sometimes after meeting a patient whose story stayed with me.

Medicine is full of pressure and responsibility. I don’t write music to escape that pressure, but to document it, to capture stories from our profession that we sometimes don’t have time to tell in words.

Without formal training, was it difficult to compose? Which of your songs do you feel closest to?

Of course there were challenges. I rely on technology, including AI tools, to support arrangements and sound processing. But the lyrics and ideas all come from real experiences. Technology helps with technique, not emotion.

I’ve written about many stages of the profession: student life, residency, teaching, clinical work and even the sacrifices of nurses and technicians. The song I feel closest to is Bác sĩ cũng là người bình thường thôi (Doctors are ordinary people too), because it reminds listeners that behind the white coat is a person with emotions, worries, joys and very human limitations. That thought makes me appreciate the profession I chose even more.

Your songs attract large audiences online. Do you see music becoming a bigger part of your career?

No. My main identity will always be as a doctor and lecturer. Music is something that enriches my life, not replaces my profession.

I currently work in both clinical practice and teaching at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, training resident doctors and postgraduate students in orthopaedics and rehabilitation. Doctors also have to constantly update specialised knowledge to improve professional capacity. The workload is demanding, but it also gives me new experiences that inspire songwriting.

Music is just one part of life, something that enriches it and helps ease the pressure after difficult surgeries or long teaching hours.

What kind of feedback have you received from listeners?

A lot of encouragement, especially from colleagues and students. Some medical students say the songs strengthen their pride in choosing this career. Colleagues have told me they listened after exhausting shifts and felt understood.

Patients have also shared that the music helped them see doctors differently, to understand what happens behind the operating theatre doors. That kind of connection is very meaningful to me.

How do you respond to criticism?

Criticism is inevitable because music is subjective. I’m not a professional musician, so I’m always open to learning. What matters most is sincerity, whether the song conveys genuine feeling and empathy.

On the occasion of Vietnamese Physicians’ Day (February 27), what message would you like to share?

I’m working on a new song dedicated to healthcare workers, not only doctors but also nurses, technicians and many others who contribute quietly every day.

I hope society will see medical professionals not only in moments of urgency or crisis but also as ordinary people carrying heavy responsibilities. Music, for me, is simply a gentle way to share that reality. — VNS