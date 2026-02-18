Australian scholar praises Việt Nam’s highly successful diplomatic strategy

HÀ NỘI “Việt Nam’s economic miracle and diplomatic pragmatism are certainly the envy of Southeast Asia. Việt Nam maintains a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with both China and the United States, as well as those with twelve other important states, and is increasing its leadership role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).”

Dr. Carl Thayer, Emeritus Professor of Politics at the UNSW’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences, made this statement in a recent interview granted to Việt Nam News Agency correspondents.

According to Professor Thayer, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính concluded 2025 at a national conference by reflecting on Việt Nam’s comprehensive diplomatic strategy. The Prime Minister urged the delegates to further advance this strategy in order to elevate the country’s international standing.

Professor Thayer noted that the Political Report presented to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in January emphasised that strengthening national defence and security, along with promoting foreign relations and international integration, were crucial and constant tasks, which he described as a significant elevation of foreign affairs in national policymaking.

Regarding the next steps in Việt Nam’s diplomacy, the Australian scholar said that Prime Minister Chính had outline a clear agenda centred on steadfastness in strategic direction, flexibility and agility in execution, and a deep understanding of global developments.

He explained that Việt Nam’s strategic direction was guided by the two pillars of national defence and security, and more proactive foreign relations and international integration.

In terms of execution, Professor Thayer considered Việt Nam’s ability to conduct constructive relations with both the United States and China to be testament to its diplomatic agility.

“Hà Nội also presides over a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Japan, a major power, based on a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

The Australian scholar further stated that the Vietnamese government had demonstrated a deep understanding of global developments. Despite geopolitical tensions, Việt Nam had managed to maintain economic growth while reaffirming its commitment to resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

As a core member of ASEAN, Việt Nam had endorsed the bloc’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), which views the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean as closely integrated and interconnected rather than separate entities.

Professor Thayer said that AOIP emphasised the importance of economic development, dialogue and cooperation over rivalry, and the importance of the maritime domain.

“As such, AOIP steers between the United States and China, stressing ASEAN centrality to regional matters. In terms of its vision and prescriptions, AOIP has much in common with Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision.”

“FOIP analogously stresses the importance of quality infrastructure, the preservation of national sovereignty, and opposition to unilateral attempts to change the regional status quo.”

As a proudly sovereign state with ever-increasing global influence, according to Professor Thayer, Việt Nam firmly supported the principles of a rules-based international order grounded in international law, including freedom of navigation and respect for sovereignty.

He said: “Hà Nội has been unequivocal about its commitment to international law, and in this case international maritime law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He also pointed out that Việt Nam had strengthened its maritime and defence capacities to address emerging security challenges. Japan, he said, had been an important partner in this regard. Through the Official Security Assistance (OSA) programme, the Vietnam Coast Guard had received six Aso-class patrol vessels, along with training support from the Japan Coast Guard.

According to Professor Thayer, Tokyo viewed Việt Nam as a rising Asian power and had taken steps to enhance collaboration and coordination with Hà Nội to uphold the rules-based international order and prevent unilateral changes to the regional status quo.

Finally, Professor Thayer remarked that Việt Nam’s diplomatic policy had gone from strength to strength over the years.

He said: “In terms of economic statecraft, Việt Nam ranks fourth in the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2025.”

He added that the Vietnamese Prime Minister had instructed the diplomatic service to continue elevating the country’s international mission and to contribute more actively to peace, development and the settlement of regional and global challenges.

“These are worthy objectives for Việt Nam as a rising Asian power. Hà Nội will undoubtedly continue to work with like-minded partners, in ASEAN and outside the bloc through multinational institutions, to meet them in full,” Prof. Thayer said.- VNS