Official stresses proactive implementation of 14th Party Congress Resolution in foreign affairs

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, has given an interview to the press on the implementation of the foreign policy set out by the 14th National Party Congress within the diplomatic sector.

He noted that the foreign policy of the 14th Congress represents both continuity and development. It inherits the fundamental objectives, principles and approaches affirmed over previous congresses, namely independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification, while introducing new dimensions to meet the country’s Fatherland construction and safeguarding requirements in the new era.

According to the deputy minister, a notable new emphasis is the objective of 'developing foreign affairs in the new era commensurate with the country’s historical stature, cultural identity and international standing.' He recalled the Party General Secretary’s call to keep pace with global developments, seek pathways to peace, stability and prosperity, and build a higher and more solid national position.

In this spirit, Việt Nam is consolidating a broad and favourable external environment for development, not only by deepening and stabilising existing partnerships, but also by proactively engaging more substantively in addressing common global challenges.

Through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, the country’s responsible contributions, voice and credibility are increasingly recognised, reflecting a distinctive Vietnamese diplomatic identity marked by sincerity, responsibility and a commitment to peace, security and development.

He further highlighted the addition of the guiding viewpoints of 'strategic autonomy' and 'self-strengthening,' describing them as prerequisites for maintaining independence and proactiveness in foreign affairs and safeguarding national interests in a volatile world. This thinking, he said, is consistent with the laws of Việt Nam’s revolutionary development and President Hồ Chí Minh’s enduring emphasis on self-reliance combined with international support.

Another important point underscored by the 14th Congress is the reaffirmation that foreign affairs and international integration, alongside defence and security, constitute 'regular and critical' tasks. Foreign affairs are thus recognised not only as a means of safeguarding independence and sovereignty, but also as a key instrument for shaping a favourable environment for national development.

This perspective affirms that foreign affairs are a shared undertaking of the entire political system, requiring close, proactive and coordinated participation at all levels, Cường stressed.

Regarding key tasks ahead, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường stressed that implementing the 14th Congress’s foreign policy requires proactive, concerted and decisive action to translate strategic orientations into concrete outcomes.

He cited the Party General Secretary’s description of the 'era of national rise' as one demanding strong, resolute and confident action to overcome challenges and realise national aspirations.

He outlined several priorities: unifying awareness across the political system of the mission and role of foreign affairs as a regular and critical task; accelerating the institutionalisation and concretisation of the Congress’s foreign policy; and developing a comprehensive, high-level foreign strategy that mobilises the combined strength of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy. Priority will be given to economic and technology diplomacy in support of development, double-digit growth targets, major transformations and strategic infrastructure projects, with public and business satisfaction as a key measure of effectiveness.

Other priorities include enhancing research, forecasting and strategic advisory capacity; ensuring close coordination between foreign affairs, defence and security; allocating resources commensurate with the country’s new stature; advancing digital transformation and modern diplomatic infrastructure; and building a modern, professional diplomatic service with a streamlined, effective apparatus and a contingent of capable, ethical and innovative officials.

Finally, he noted that the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has moved swiftly to implement the 14th Congress Resolution, guided by the principle of decisive and immediate action. An integrated action programme has been developed to ensure coherent implementation of Party and Government resolutions, with a strong focus on identifying key and breakthrough tasks.

Early, intensive diplomatic activities by Party and State leaders following the Congress were cited as concrete evidence of this action-oriented spirit.

Cường expressed his confidence that with close guidance from Party and State leaders, strong inter-agency coordination and the concerted efforts of the diplomatic sector, Việt Nam will successfully fulfil its foreign affairs tasks and effectively implement the 14th Party Congress Resolution, contributing to the country’s strong and sustainable development in the new era. — VNA/VNS