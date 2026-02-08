Mobilising overseas Vietnamese resources for a strong, prosperous and happy Việt Nam

Homeland Spring 2026, an initiative taking place from February 6–9 in Hà Nội and Ninh Bình Province, is aimed at strengthening bonds between overseas Vietnamese communities and their homeland while promoting solidarity, exchange and practical contributions to national development in the new era. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng spoke with the Vietnam News Agency about the programme’s significance and delivered a message to further inspire a sense of shared responsibility and engagement among overseas Vietnamese on the country’s development journey.

Homeland Spring 2026 is being held as Việt Nam enters a new stage of development following the 14th National Party Congress. How do you assess the programme’s significance this year in strengthening connections between overseas Vietnamese and the homeland?

Homeland Spring is not only a cultural and spiritual activity reflecting the traditional spirit of family reunion during the Lunar New Year, but also an important event in people-to-people diplomacy and overseas Vietnamese affairs. The programme helps translate the Party and State’s major guidelines and policies on great national unity into concrete actions, while mobilising overseas Vietnamese resources for national development.

The event is taking place following the successful 14th National Party Congress, which marks a new phase of national development after 40 years of Renewal. Việt Nam today enjoys enhanced stature, capacity, international standing and prestige, supported by a clear strategic vision and development orientation as it moves steadily toward the goals set for 2030.

In this process, overseas Vietnamese continue to be identified by the Party and State as an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and an important national resource. Along with compatriots at home, they form a solid bloc of great national unity, joining efforts to accomplish the country’s main tasks in this new development phase.

Against this meaningful backdrop, Homeland Spring 2026 provides an opportunity for overseas Vietnamese to directly meet and exchange views with Party and State leaders, learn about the country’s situation and development orientations, and share their aspirations, ideas and proposals. Contributions are particularly encouraged in key areas including science and technology, innovation, investment, business and education and training, as well as promoting Việt Nam’s image globally.

The programme also serves as an effective platform for connecting overseas Vietnamese communities with ministries, sectors and localities, thus fostering substantive cooperation, facilitating knowledge transfer and expanding international networks. With the theme 'Việt Nam’s Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity', we hope the event will continue to inspire a spirit of remembering one’s roots, reinforcing trust, attachment and companionship among nearly 6.5 million overseas Vietnamese as they join hands to build a strong, prosperous and happy Việt Nam in this new era of development.

In line with the 14th Party Congress’s orientation on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, how do you expect overseas Vietnamese to continue contributing to national development in these areas in the future?

Overseas Vietnamese have made and continue to make significant contributions to the implementation of the Party’s guidelines and resolutions, becoming an essential resource for national development. In particular, the overseas Vietnamese intellectual community of more than 650,000 people, along with a growing network of professional and expert associations, has actively contributed to strategic and cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, nuclear energy and quantum physics.

Under the orientation set by the 14th Party Congress, science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are identified as primary driving forces and an inevitable path for Việt Nam to achieve breakthroughs in the new era. With the country’s renewed strength and momentum, I am confident that overseas Vietnamese will continue to contribute across multiple dimensions.

First, overseas Vietnamese serve as a crucial link in technology transfer. With hundreds of thousands of experts and intellectuals living and working in developed countries – many employed by leading technology corporations and prestigious research institutions – they are well positioned to access advanced technologies and facilitate their transfer to Việt Nam. This helps shorten the technological gap and enables the country to gradually master core technologies.

In addition, drawing on their international experience, overseas Vietnamese experts can contribute as policy advisors, supporting the development of legal frameworks, digital governance models and innovation strategies that are aligned with Việt Nam’s practical needs and global trends.

Overseas Vietnamese also play an important role in fostering the domestic start-up and innovation ecosystem. Beyond bringing venture capital, they help spread modern management thinking and sustainable start-up culture, while connecting Vietnamese enterprises with international markets and resources.

Notably, overseas Vietnamese professors, scientists and experts act as vital bridges in science and technology diplomacy and in developing a skilled workforce. Through teaching, training and research cooperation with domestic universities and research institutes, they help link Việt Nam with leading academic and research centres worldwide. They are also among the most credible ambassadors in encouraging multinational corporations to establish research and development (R&D) centres in Việt Nam, thus positioning the country as an emerging innovation hub in the region.

What message would you like to send to overseas Vietnamese to further inspire their sense of responsibility, companionship and practical contributions in this new development phase?

I would like to express my deep appreciation for the profound affection, enduring attachment and strong sense of responsibility that our compatriots always show toward the homeland.

Việt Nam is entering a new stage of development with a strong aspiration to rise, build a powerful and prosperous nation and enhance its standing on the international stage. In this journey, the companionship of overseas Vietnamese holds special significance — not only through their intellectual, financial and managerial resources but also through their role in connecting Việt Nam with the world and projecting the image of a dynamic, responsible and trustworthy country.

I hope overseas Vietnamese will continue to uphold their patriotic tradition, solidarity and close ties with the homeland; actively contribute ideas and initiatives; transfer knowledge and technology; and participate in investment, business and humanitarian activities for the common development of the nation. Every contribution is valuable. The Party, the State and the Government of Việt Nam will continue to listen, value and create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to confidently engage and contribute.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, I would like to extend my best wishes for health, happiness and success to all overseas Vietnamese and their families. I firmly believe that with the united efforts of the entire nation, including our overseas Vietnamese community, Việt Nam will continue to move steadily forward, realising its aspiration to rise in the new era. — VNS