Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Opinion

Foreign media, scholars hail significance of Việt Nam’s upcoming election

March 11, 2026 - 20:39
The election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term will reflect the political will and high level of consensus following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

 

Voters at Việt Hưng Ward study the list of candidates. VNA/VNS Phan Phương

NEW YORK — Media outlets and researchers in the US and other countries have offered various assessments of Việt Nam’s upcoming election of deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, highlighting the event as an important political milestone in the country’s development process.

In its article titled “Ten Elections to Watch in 2026,” the US-based Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) listed Việt Nam’s National Assembly and People’s Council election among notable political events of the year. The article noted that the election will reflect the political will and high level of consensus following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Other research organisations have also observed that the election will take place as Việt Nam continues to promote economic and administrative reforms. According to the East Asia Forum of the Australian National University, the vote, scheduled for March 15, would represent a “strategic turning point” as Việt Nam seeks to maintain economic growth while adjusting its foreign policy amid intensifying competition among major powers.

Meanwhile, the South China Morning Post commented that Việt Nam is accelerating institutional reforms and strengthening anti-corruption efforts. In this context, the new National Assembly is expected to continue playing an important role in improving the legal framework and enhancing oversight of the State apparatus.

In a podcast released on March 10 on the Stratfor website, Nate Fischler, an Asia-Pacific analyst at geopolitical intelligence firm RANE, said the upcoming election could help clarify policy orientations for the new development phase and may have some impact on Việt Nam’s political and economic environment.

US scholars have also expressed positive views on the event. On his personal social media account, Professor Edmund Malesky of Duke University wrote that the election will help consolidate the institutional foundation for Việt Nam’s next stage of development. He also predicted that the new legislature may see the emergence of more capable young faces in policymaking, thereby strengthening the National Assembly’s role in law-making and supervision of administrative reforms. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Opinion

Spring Festivals 2026 -  Revival, risks and role of community

Traditional spring festivals are under way nationwide after the 2026 Tết (Lunar New Year), drawing large domestic and international crowds while reflecting local history and spiritual life. Thanh Nga speaks with Associate Professor Dr Bùi Hoài Sơn of the National Assembly’s Committee of Culture and Society about their role in modern Việt Nam.
Opinion

Youth at the polls: What students want from local leaders

As elections approach, a new generation of voters is stepping up. From Hanoi to the provinces, students casting their first ballots are demanding practical fixes – jobs, better education and accountable local leaders – and preparing to hold elected officials to account.
Opinion

Institutional reform drives Việt Nam’s new era of development

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Nguyễn Thanh Tịnh, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Justice, reflects on more than four decades of Đổi mới (Renewal), highlighting how institutional and legal reform has driven Việt Nam’s progress and setting out priorities to ensure the law becomes a powerful engine of growth in the years ahead.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom