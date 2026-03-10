Former provincial leader discusses candidate pool ahead of National Assembly election

A Vietnam News Agency reporter spoke with Nguyễn Tấn Tuân, former chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee of Khánh Hòa and a National Assembly deputy in the XI, XII and XIII terms, about the upcoming elections for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

The list of candidates for the 16th National Assembly and for People’s Councils in Khánh Hòa has now been published. What do you think about the quality of the candidates?

The candidate list is fairly balanced and reflects a broad cross-section of society. It includes leaders from central ministries and agencies, legal experts, businesspeople and representatives of religious organisations.

After three rounds of consultation at workplaces and in local communities, the province finalised a list of 20 candidates for the National Assembly and 108 candidates for the provincial People’s Council.

I hope this group will help strengthen the work of the next National Assembly and People’s Councils. They will have the ability and commitment to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them, shaping institutional frameworks that support a strong and prosperous Việt Nam and improving people’s lives.

As the National Assembly takes on more specialised lawmaking and continues to exercise its oversight role, what qualities should deputies have to meet these growing expectations?

The coming years will be an important period for the country’s development. Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils need a strong sense of responsibility in implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

They should play an active role in shaping the legal system and in making decisions on major national issues. At the same time, they must oversee how policies and guidelines are carried out in practice.

Just as importantly, deputies need a clear understanding of real-life conditions. Each deputy represents the voices and aspirations of the people at National Assembly and People’s Council sessions, so practical experience is essential when discussing and drafting policies.

I also hope the next group of deputies will stay close to the public and listen carefully to people’s views. With digital technology, citizens now have more ways to share their opinions and deputies should make use of those channels to bring public concerns to legislative discussions.

Overall, I am confident in the quality and diversity of the candidates this time.

What role do you expect deputies to play in shaping policies that support Khánh Hòa’s goal of becoming a centrally governed city?

We hope the newly elected deputies will help implement Politburo Resolution 09 of January 28, 2022, which sets out plans to develop Khánh Hòa to 2030, with a vision to 2045. One of its key goals is for the province to become a centrally governed city before 2030.

To reach that target, policies need to match the province’s development needs and focus on improving people’s quality of life.

Urban infrastructure will also be important. Areas such as Phan Rang, Cam Ranh, Nha Trang and Vân Phong need continued investment and planning to support stronger growth.

At the same time, appropriate legal frameworks will be needed to create favourable conditions for economic and social development and help accelerate Khánh Hòa’s transformation into a centrally governed city.

What should voters keep in mind when deciding which candidates to support?

All candidates meet the legal requirements to stand for election. But voters still need to look carefully at who they believe is best suited for the role.

That means taking the time to review candidates’ backgrounds, work experience and action programmes. By understanding a candidate’s track record and their potential role in future legislative work, voters can make informed choices.

In that way, the deputies elected to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels can truly represent the interests and aspirations of the people. — VNS