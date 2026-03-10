Major smart manufacturing expo to take place in June

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host a major international exhibition on smart manufacturing in June in a bold effort to accelerate digital transformation in the manufacturing and processing industry, organisers said on Tuesday.

The Vietnam Smart Factory Expo 2026 (VSE 2026) and the Vietnam Hardware Fair 2026 (VHF 2026) will take place from June 24–26 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City, according to a press release from the National Innovation Center (NIC).

The event, to be jointly organised by NIC and Singapore-based Uninet Exhibition with support from MICE EIMS Han Viet and the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO), is expected to feature around 500 booths across 8,800 sq.m.

With highlight on new technologies in automation, robotics, 3D printing, laser cutting, smart monitoring systems and industrial supporting products, the expo is expected to attract more than 14,000 trade visitors and participants from about 30 countries and territories.

During the three-day event, about 500 cross-border business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking sessions are scheduled, alongside specialised forums and high-level roundtable discussions.

“The VSE 2026 is not only a technology showcase but also a strategic platform linking enterprises, investors, experts and policymakers in the field of smart manufacturing,” NIC’s Deputy Director Võ Xuân Hoài said.

According to Hoài, the expo aims to support Vietnamese manufacturers in adopting advanced technologies such as automation, robotics, 3D printing and integrated smart factory solutions as part of the country’s push toward industrial digitalisation.

The event comes as Việt Nam seeks to strengthen its position in global manufacturing supply chains amid the rapid expansion of the digital economy and the fourth industrial revolution, which are reshaping the global manufacturing industry and putting domestic manufacturers under increasing pressure to improve productivity and competitiveness.

According to market research firm Grand View Research, the global smart manufacturing market is projected to reach nearly US$790 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of about 14 per cent.

As technologies are increasingly playing important roles in improving productivity and competitiveness, the Government has stepped up policy support for high-tech manufacturing with the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 24, 2024, on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

NIC said it had been working with global technology groups, including Dassault Systèmes, Samsung and Siemens on training, technology transfer and providing advisory services to Vietnamese firms seeking to upgrade production lines and improve international standards compliance. — VNS