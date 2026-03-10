Tax authorities roll out support drive for business households under new regulations

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance's General Department of Taxation will launch a nationwide campaign to help business households and individual entrepreneurs comply with new tax regulations to improve transparency and modernise tax administration.

At a press conference on Monday, Deputy Director Mai Sơn said the two-week campaign aimed to guide small businesses in implementing the policies, including filing and paying taxes under the principle of self-declaration and self-payment.

Việt Nam has introduced several changes to tax management for small businesses, including a revenue threshold of VNĐ500 million (US$19,700) per year to determine tax obligations, according to the tax department.

Businesses with annual revenue at or below that level will only be required to report their actual revenue, while those exceeding the threshold must declare and pay value-added tax and personal income tax based on their revenue scale.

The new rules also clarify centralised tax declarations for businesses operating multiple locations or conducting sales via e-commerce platforms, a sector that has grown rapidly in recent years and posed challenges for tax oversight.

Authorities have also outlined a roadmap for the adoption of electronic invoices. Businesses with annual revenue of at least VNĐ1 billion will be required to issue electronic invoices with tax authority codes or invoices generated from point-of-sale systems.

Companies with revenue between VNĐ500 million and VNĐ1 billion are encouraged to adopt electronic invoicing to improve transparency in transactions.

Officials said digital documentation would help tax authorities better track financial flows and protect consumers by enabling easier verification of transaction records, while reducing gaps in tax declarations.

Notably, Sơn said his department would distribute a guidebook to more than two million business households nationwide to help them understand and comply with new tax regulations.

The handbook was compiled by tax authority units based partly on feedback from media organisations and recent public discussions about tax policy.

It would be disseminated through multiple channels, including the tax authority’s online portal, digital guidance links, the press and service providers such as tax and accounting agents, Sơn said.

The deadline for tax declarations under the new system would be April 30, he added.

According to Sơn, local tax authorities must strengthen oversight to ensure taxpayers accurately and fully report their revenue under the new declaration system.

He said tax officials at the local level should take greater responsibility in guiding and monitoring business households and individual entrepreneurs as they transition to the updated tax regulations.

“Cases of deliberate violations will be handled to ensure fairness and transparency in the implementation of tax policies,” he said.

Facilitating the use of digital tools

According to the department, it will expand the use of digital tools, including artificial intelligence, to help household businesses and individual entrepreneurs comply with new tax regulations.

Sơn said the tax authority aimed to place taxpayers at the centre of service during the transition and would step up communication and support to address challenges faced by the private sector.

He added that his department had completed and improved a portal to support taxpayers in filing their tax returns.

Phạm Minh Hiền from the General Department of Taxation said the tax authority had also introduced several technology-based support tools, which are designed to function as virtual assistants that can respond to taxpayers’ questions around the clock.

On-site support teams had also been set up across the country to help business households and individual entrepreneurs adapt to new tax regulations and digital filing systems, Hiền said. She added that the authority was organising initiatives such as a tax declaration support day to guide taxpayers through procedures ranging from initial declarations and electronic invoicing to online tax filing. — VNS