Việt Nam, Argentina promote trade, investment cooperation

BUENOS AIRES — The Argentinean Chamber of Commerce for Asia and the Pacific, in coordination with Việt Nam’s Embassy and its Trade Office in Argentina, held a seminar on March 11 to explore the potential for bilateral trade and investment cooperation, drawing the participation of numerous businesses from the South American country.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Ngô Minh Nguyệt said that Việt Nam is currently prioritising digital transformation, and developing a green and circular economy, and the semiconductor and chip industry. Key focus areas include high technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, as well as improvements in healthcare and education, in line with the country’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2045.

On relations with South America, Nguyệt noted that in December 2025, Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) announced the launch of negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). She expressed her hope that the agreement will be signed soon, thereby further boosting trade and investment between Việt Nam and MERCOSUR member states, including Argentina.

With regard to bilateral cooperation, the ambassador said that Việt Nam and Argentina nearly completed negotiations on an Agreement on Double Taxation Avoidance earlier this January, expressing her hope that the two sides will sign the deal later this year to create stronger momentum for business cooperation. She also revealed that the two countries have begun cooperation in the satellite sector, with Argentina proposing Việt Nam serve as a receiving hub for its satellite images and data in Southeast Asia.

In addition to traditional areas such as agriculture, electronics, textiles and footwear, Việt Nam hopes to expand cooperation with Argentina in sectors where the South American nation has strong potential, including high technology, renewable energy, biotechnology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, she said, suggesting the two countries establish a strategic partnership in agro-industrial cooperation.

Rallys Pliauzer, president of the Asia Chamber under the Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia and the Pacific, praised Việt Nam’s economic achievements in recent years as well as the efforts made by businesses of both countries to promote trade, which has reached more than US$3 billion annually. Việt Nam is currently Argentina’s sixth-largest trading partner, while the latter ranks as the former’s third-largest partner in Latin America.

At the event, Ngô Mạnh Khôi, head of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Argentina, presented an overview of bilateral trade relations and introduced Việt Nam’s business environment, as well as potential Vietnamese products with strong prospects in the Argentine market.

He encouraged Argentine businesses to consider participating in several major trade fairs in Việt Nam in 2026, including Việt Nam International Sourcing 2026 and Foodexpo 2026, while committing to connecting and supporting enterprises from both countries in seeking suitable partners. — BIZHUB/VNS