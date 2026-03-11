Hà Nội maintains stable supply of petrol, LPG

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Market Surveillance Sub-department said on Wednesday that petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) trading across the capital has generally remained stable, with supplies at many outlets replenished to meet residents’ demand.

The sub-department said the global energy market is fluctuating due to complex international events, prompting authorities to strengthen monitoring of petrol and LPG trading across the city to prevent speculation, hoarding, unfair price hikes or restricted sales that could disrupt supply.

Twenty-five market surveillance teams have been deployed to inspect petrol retail outlets and monitor supply–demand conditions across the city, while authorities have stepped up guidance for fuel traders to comply with regulations, ensure adequate supply and stabilise the market.

Residents have also been advised not to panic-buy or store petrol in cans, bottles, or other unsafe containers, as such practices may pose fire and explosion risks.

Statistics from the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade show that the city currently has 453 petrol trading points. Market surveillance forces have not recorded unusual price increases, hoarding, or restricted sales.

Compared with March 10, fuel supply at many outlets has improved, with 14 petrol stations that had run out of fuel restocked and resuming normal operations.

However, as of the morning of March 11, five outlets remained temporarily closed due to depleted supplies and were awaiting deliveries from distributors. Another station was selling only petrol after running out of diesel, while one more had received new supplies but temporarily suspended operations due to a power incident.

Regarding retail prices, from 11:45 pm on March 10, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance adjusted domestic fuel prices in line with Resolution No. 36/NQ-CP issued by the Government on measures to respond to the situation related to the conflict in the Middle East.

Under the adjustment, the price of E5 RON92 rose by VNĐ1,344 per litre to a maximum of VNĐ26,570 (US$1.01) per litre, while RON95-III increased by VNĐ2,073 per litre to VNĐ29,120 per litre. Diesel rose by VNĐ478 per litre to VNĐ30,717 per litre, while kerosene fell by VNĐ2,706 per litre to VNĐ32,385 per litre.

LPG trading in Hà Nội has also remained normal, with no violations detected and supply staying stable, the market surveillance force said.

Domestic retail gas prices are rising due to higher global energy prices and transportation costs. Traders said prices have increased by about VNĐ2,500 per kilogramme, equivalent to around VNĐ30,000 per 12kg cylinder and VNĐ112,500 per 45kg cylinder. — VNA/VNS