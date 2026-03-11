Corporate insiders move to snap up shares after market slump

HÀ NỘI — Corporate executives and their family members are moving to buy large volumes of shares across Việt Nam’s stock market following a sharp sell-off, in a wave of insider purchases widely viewed as a vote of confidence in the long-term prospects of their companies.

The buying comes after the benchmark VN-Index suffered a historic drop on March 9, plunging more than 6 per cent in a single trading session before partially recovering the following day as bargain hunters returned to large-cap stocks.

Against this backdrop, several corporate insiders have registered plans to purchase shares worth hundreds of billions of đồng.

One of the largest planned deals involves steel producer Hoa Phat Group. Trần Vũ Minh, son of chairman Trần Đình Long, has registered to buy 50 million HPG shares between March 12 and April 10.

If the transaction is completed, his holdings would rise to about 226.3 million shares, equivalent to roughly 2.95 per cent of the company’s charter capital. With HPG trading at around VNĐ27,100 per share after hitting the daily ceiling on March 10, the purchase could be worth nearly VNĐ1.3 trillion (US$50 million).

At budget airline Vietjet Aviation, Nguyễn Phước Hùng Anh Victor, son of chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, has registered to buy two million VJC shares between March 13 and April 11. The deal, estimated at about VNĐ310 billion ($11.7 million), would increase his stake from roughly 0.01 per cent to around 0.35 per cent.

In the banking sector, Lê Thị Hồng Phấn, wife of Military Bank chief executive Phạm Như Ánh, has registered to purchase two million MBB shares between March 10 and April 8. At the current market price of around VNĐ26,550 per share, the transaction is estimated at about VNĐ55 billion.

Similar insider purchases have also been reported at several other companies.

At Hoàng Anh Gia Lai Group, Chairman Đoàn Nguyên Đức has registered to buy five million HAG shares, his first purchase this year, which could lift his ownership to about 24.45 per cent. The deal is estimated at roughly VNĐ72 billion. HAG shares have fallen about 23 per cent from their peak late last year.

Meanwhile, Danny Le, chief executive of Masan Group, has announced plans to buy five million MSN shares. If completed, his holdings would rise to nearly 8.95 million shares, or around 0.59 per cent of the company. The transaction is valued at about VNĐ350 billion as MSN shares have dropped below VNĐ70,000, their lowest level since mid-2025.

At SMC Investment Trading JSC, chief executive Nguyễn Quang Trung plans to purchase 5.9 million SMC shares worth about VNĐ62 billion, potentially making him a major shareholder with more than 8 per cent of the company. The stock has fallen around 37 per cent from its peak last September.

Family members of Nam Long Group Chairman Nguyễn Xuân Quang have also registered to buy shares, with Nguyễn Nam and Nguyễn Hiệp each planning to acquire one million NLG shares.

Market analysts say insider purchases during market downturns are often interpreted as a positive signal as company leaders typically have the clearest view of their firms’ operations and long-term outlook.

The latest wave of buying may help support investor sentiment after the recent sell-off pushed many stocks back to more attractive valuation levels. — BIZHUB/VNS