Việt Nam receives first LNG shipment of 2026 amid Middle East tensions

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has safely received its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment of 2026, with the cargo arriving before regional tensions intensified after the vessel passed through the Strait of Hormuz, according to PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), a subsidiary of PetroVietnam.

A vessel carrying about 63,000 tonnes of LNG, equivalent to roughly 87 million cu.m of natural gas under standard conditions, arrived at the Thị Vải LNG terminal in Ho Chi Minh City.

PV GAS said the vessel had departed the Middle East and passed through the Strait of Hormuz before tensions in the region intensified.

The LNG cargo will be supplied to power plants to help ensure fuel supply for the national electricity system and national energy security.

PV GAS plans to receive three LNG cargoes for electricity and industrial use in the first half of this year. The company has already arranged two shipments, each of around 70,000 tonnes, sourced from Qatar and Southeast Asia.

By securing purchases before the regional conflict escalated, the company said it was able to buy LNG at 50 per cent below current market levels. PV GAS is currently selecting a supplier for the third shipment.

With available LNG inventories of about 15,000 tonnes and an import plan, PV GAS said it could ensure sufficient supply for electricity generation until the end of April.

From May, the company plans to diversify import sources while following PetroVietnam’s directive to maximise domestic oil and gas production to serve refineries and power plants and maintain a stable energy supply. — VNS