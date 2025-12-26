Hà Nội welcomes more than 33.7 million visitors in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội’s tourism sector recorded a strong recovery in 2025 as it has welcomed more than 33.7 million visitors, up 20.87 per cent compared to the previous year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Of the total, international tourist arrivals reached over 7.82 million, a year-on-year increase of 22.76 per cent, while domestic visitors numbered more than 25.88 million, up 20.32 per cent.

Total revenue from tourism is estimated at over VNĐ134.46 trillion (over US$5.11 billion), representing a year-on-year rise of 21.5 per cent.

The impressive growth reflects the sector’s effective rebound after a challenging period, driven by the capital city’s diversified tourism products. Cultural and heritage tours, culinary experiences, night-time tourism products and a series of large-scale events have continued to attract both domestic and international travellers, contributing significantly to visitor numbers and spending.

Beyond strong growth in arrivals and revenue, Hà Nội has further consolidated its position on the global tourism map through a series of prestigious international accolades. At the World Travel Awards 2025, the capital was honoured as “Asia’s Leading City Destination” and “Asia’s Leading City Break Destination.” On TripAdvisor, Hà Nội ranked second among the world’s top 25 cultural destinations, 7th among the top 25 destinations globally, and 14th among the top 25 most loved destinations of all time.

The Hà Nội Department of Tourism said these achievements provide a solid foundation for the sector to continue accelerating in the coming years. In 2026, the capital aims to welcome more than 35.8 million visitors, an increase of 6.2 per cent. Of the total, international arrivals are expected to exceed 8.6 million, while domestic visitors are projected at around 27.2 million. VNA/VNS