Celebrating Việt Nam’s ethnic cultures at a highland market fair

HÀ NỘI — Members of Việt Nam’s diverse ethnic groups will celebrate their traditional customs to welcome the new year at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hà Nội.

From January 1 to 4, more than 100 participants from 16 ethnic groups across 11 localities, along with 24 Khơ Mú and Mông people from Huổi Một Commune in Sơn La Province, will present the essence of their traditions to mark the arrival of the new year.

A highlight of the programme is the re-enactment of the Khơ Mú people’s ritual for a bountiful harvest. This distinctive ceremony offers audiences a deeper understanding of the traditional agricultural beliefs of a community that mainly resides in the northwestern and north-central mountains of Việt Nam.

Wedding customs of various ethnic groups from the Central Highlands will also be introduced, adding further richness to the cultural showcase.

The event forms part of a series of New Year's Eve activities under the theme ‘Highland Market – Welcoming 2026’. It aims to recreate the vibrant atmosphere of ethnic communities, while contributing to the preservation, promotion and dissemination of traditional cultural values in modern life.

Around 40 stalls will feature local specialities, traditional cuisine, handicrafts and an interactive market space alive with folk songs, dances and games.

Complementing this is an exhibition titled ‘Colours of the Market Fair’, which reflects the life, nature and people of the highlands. Demonstrations of weaving, embroidery and bamboo plaiting will further highlight the enduring values of ethnic craftsmanship.

The cultural programme also includes ‘Colours of the Market Fair Welcoming the New Year’, a performance of traditional music and dance, alongside staged scenes of ‘Going to the Market’.

These performances are carefully produced to recreate the lively spirit of the first market fair of the year, embodying solidarity and confidence in a prosperous future.

Visitors will also be invited to experience the making of five-coloured sticky rice, a dish closely linked with festive and New Year's Eve celebrations among northern ethnic groups, and to share in cultural exchanges through tasting sessions.

Through this rich array of activities, the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism reaffirms its role as a vital space for safeguarding, celebrating and promoting the cultural heritage of Việt Nam’s ethnic communities, while creating a joyful and vibrant atmosphere for the first days of the new year. VNS