Contest held to promote cultural, tourism relationship between Việt Nam, Japan

HÀ NỘI — Creative young people interested in Japanese culture and tourism can learn about the country through a design contest launched in Hà Nội on March 12.

Việt Nam-Japan Colours is open to groups of three to five members who will face series of challenges in three rounds creating short videos, posters, infographics or articles.

Themed Two Colours-One Journey, the contest organised by Saigontimes Travel also aims to collect ideas to promote tourism between the two countries through the eyes of creative and unique Gen Z people.

After more than 50 years of relations, both two countries have continuously expanded cooperation in many fields such as economics, education, culture, and tourism.

Besides bilateral cooperation, people-to-people exchanges receive increasing attention, becoming one of the important foundations contributing to strengthening understanding and ties between the two nations.

Promoting connections between the people of Việt Nam and Japan, especially the younger generation, is seen as a way to consolidate and develop cooperative relations in the new phase.

The contest is for students currently studying at universities and colleges, especially those are interested in tourism, culture, and international exchange in Hà Nội.

"We designed the contest for students because we believe they bring fresh, creative perspectives on culture and tourism,” Phạm Bảo Thạch, operations director of Saigontimes Travel, told Việt Nam News.

“We hope it will provide an open space for them to explore the unique cultural values and exchanges between Việt Nam and Japan, and express their experiences through creative entries.

"By applying knowledge, technology and modern art forms, these ideas could evolve into tourism products and cultural projects with strong practical and media value.

"In its first year, it focuses on participants in Hà Nội, but it can be expanded to other localities if we earn good respond from this debut."

The best eight teams will be picked for the Finals which is scheduled on April 25.

The judging panel will evaluate the competing teams based on criteria including content, creativity, applicability and the communication effectiveness of their ideas.

Alongside the contest, there will have range of activities to enhance the cultural experience for participants, including a cultural exhibition space; Japanese traditional costume shows, and traditional musical instrument performances; and booths for businesses in the fields of tourism, overseas study, and student exchange.

A total prize fund of VNĐ500 million (US$19,000) will be awarded to the best teams.

The contest which is planned to be organised annually is expected to be organised for students in Japan and reach participants of other background in the near future.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/SacmauVietNhat. — VNS