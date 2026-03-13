Gia Lai seeks more flights for National Tourism Year opening week

GIA LAI — Authorities in Gia Lai Province have proposed that airlines increase flights to Phù Cát Airport and Pleiku Airport to meet rising travel demand during the opening week of the National Tourism Year 2026 – Gia Lai.

The proposal was made in an official document issued by the provincial People’s Committee on March 12 to airlines and relevant aviation authorities.

According to the committee, the opening week of the tourism year will take place from March 23 to 30, with the official opening ceremony scheduled for March 28 in Quy Nhơn Ward, Gia Lai Province. The event is expected to attract around 50,000 participants.

Following the opening ceremony, the province will organise a series of activities running from March through the end of the year, featuring numerous national and international events.

Planned highlights include an international youth football festival, the summer tourism festival “Gia Lai – A Magical Destination”, an international festival of Vietnamese traditional martial arts, the Golden Kite Film Festival and a range of sports and cultural programmes.

To ensure smooth travel for visitors and support the growth of local tourism, Gia Lai authorities have asked several airlines to review and increase services to the two airports.

These include Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air, Vietravel Airlines and Bamboo Airways.

The province said additional flights should be prioritised during the opening week and other major events of the tourism year.

Gia Lai has also requested support from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and Airports Corporation of Vietnam to facilitate the operation of extra flights to the two airports and ensure the successful organisation of the national tourism programme. — VNS