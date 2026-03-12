Tourism festival to introduce Hà Nội as top-notch destination

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Tourism Festival 2026 will provide visitors with a wide range of attractive activities and experiences while promoting the city as a unique, friendly and green destination.

The event is part of the local Department of Tourism's programme to introduce both domestic and international tourists to the capital's rich, cultural traditions and dynamic, modern atmosphere through a variety of tourism products.

Themed 'Hà Nội – Green Tourism, Digital Experience', the annual event will take place on March 13-15 at the Thống Nhất Park, featuring nearly 100 booths from enterprises, villages and tourism agencies.

The area is designed to lead visitors through a journey to discover Hà Nội's landmarks and unique themed spaces.

The ‘Memories’ space recreates the beauty of the capital’s heritage, old town, architecture, and traditional craft villages through miniature models of famous landmarks, photography exhibitions and paintings.

It is a place where visitors can truly experience the depth of the capital’s culture and history.

The 'Connection' space serves as a meeting point between tourism businesses and tourists, showcasing many new tours, attractive products and a range of promotional programmes and incentives with discount vouchers.

The 'Technology' space is on of the highlights of the festival. Visitors can experience modern digital tourism applications such as VR360 virtual reality technology, international online travel platforms, artificial intelligence tools and reception robots.

At the 'Green Region', well-known destinations in wards and communes such as Ba Vì, Sóc Sơn and Mỹ Đức, will introduce their ecotourism, rural tourism, resort and outdoor sports and leisure facilities to visitors.

The 'Essence' space honours Hà Nội's crafts and cuisine. There will be activities demonstrating the process of producing traditional crafts and making famous specialities such as lotus tea, Vòng Village young rice flakes, phở (noodle with chicken/beef), Ngũ Xã phở rolls, Thanh Trì steam rice rolls and Hàng Đường Street candied fruits, among others.

Visitors will also have opportunities to interact with artisans and chefs while taking part in culinary experiences.

Last but not least, the 'Connecting All Regions' space brings together booths of many localities such as Thái Nguyên, Bắc Ninh, Tuyên Quang, Khánh Hòa, and Gia Lai, helping enhance tourism connectivity among localities.

There will have many programmes including music and dance performances featuring young renowned artists at the opening ceremony on the evening of March 13.

Other activities are puppet shows, kéo mỏ (tug of war using bamboo tubes), folk games, excerpts from the play The Quintessence of Tonkin, gong dancing and quan họ (love duet) folk singing.

In addition, visitors can participate in experiential programmes about tea and listen to stories about the culture and history, visit Bát Tràng pottery village and take part in seminars and workshops on the development of rural craft village tourism.

During the three-day festival, thousands of tour packages and promotional vouchers will be introduced to stimulate travel demand. The organisers will also showcase more than 300 digitalised tourist destinations in Hà Nội, helping visitors easily access information and experience smart tourism services. — VNS